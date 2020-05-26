Eliza Taylor is a busy Australian actress. Best known for her lead role of Clarke Griffin on the CW’s popular post apocalyptic series “The 100”, Eliza Taylor has been a steady actress on stage, television and film. After honing her acting skills in her native Melbourne, Australia and the United Kingdom, Eliza took a risk and ventured to Hollywood. The risk paid off. The successful actress is also a humanitarian co-founding a non profit school in Thailand. Last year she wed co-star Bob Morley. The two may be getting ready for parenthood. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Eliza Taylor:
1. She’s Australian
Eliza Jane Taylor-Cotter was born in Melbourne, Australia on October 24, 1989. She grew up in Melbourne with her two sisters and a brother. As a young girl, Eliza dreamed of becoming a Marine Biologist. However, she soon realized that she really wanted to become an actress. She loved the theater and took drama classes throughout her youth and through her time at Calder High School in Melbourne.
2. Her step father is a stand up comedian
Eliza’s parents divorced when she was young. She remained close with her father who owned several cafes around Melbourne. She lived with her mother and stepfather. Eliza’s mom worked as a graphic designer and was an author. Her stepfather was a standup comedian. Both her mother and stepfather encouraged Eliza’s love of the theater and dreams of becoming an actress.
3. She was a teen actress
Eliza’s career as an actress began in her early teens. She was cast in the lead role of Pirate Islands in 2003. That year she also starred in the popular Australian television series “The Sleepover Club” based on a book series. Eliza continued to study drama and performed in several plays. Unlike many young actors, Eliza Taylor transitioned easily to more mature roles. A guest role on “Blue Heelers” proved that Eliza would continue to act beyond the age of fourteen.
4. She was on a soap opera
Following in the steps of many famous Australian celebrities, Eliza Taylor was a regular cast member of the long running, popular Australian soap opera “Neighbours”. The soap opera is known for developing its characters and maintaining not too outlandish of plots. Fellow Aussies who appeared on the soap include Naomi Watts, Heath Ledger, Russell Crowe, Liam and Chris Hemsworth, Isla Fisher, Kylie Minogue and Margot Robbie. What began as a guest role as Janae Timmons turned in to a regular role for Eliza. She was on the show for three years and was nominated for “Best Female” for the Inside Soap Awards. Although she loved the part, Eliza decided to leave the show when her character’s mother and sister were written off. It inspired Eliza to spread her wings as an actress.
5. She performed in theater, television and film
Eliza ventured to the United Kingdom in 2007 to perform in theater including the star role of Snow White in the Pantomime Show in Weymouth. She remained in England honing her craft for the next few years. Along with the theater, Eliza appeared on television and film including an episode of “All Saints”, the short drama comedy movie “The Laundromat”, the horror movie “6 Plots” and the pilot episode of “Winners and Losers”.
6. “The 100” made her world famous
After spending time in the United Kingdom, Eliza decided to move to Los Angeles in 2014 with the hopes of acting in television and film. After several months of auditions, Eliza’s purse was stolen. With little money and decreased hopes of finding an acting job, she was ready to head back to Melbourne. That’s when she got the call from her agent. She was offered the lead role of Clarke Griffin in the new CW SciFi post apocalyptic drama series “The 100” based on a series of young adult novels. She hadn’t even auditioned for the role but got the part based on an audition for a movie she’d done months before. The character is one of 100 young adult delinquents who are sent to Earth. The planet was destroyed by a nuclear apocalypse 100 years before, and they are sent to test if the planet is again habitable. Eliza has been nominated for several Teen Choice Awards for her role. She recently, virtually, won 2020 TV’s Top Leading Lady Award.
7. She married her co-star
Eliza Taylor has been linked to several men including Lincoln Lewis, Brett Tucker, Jason Sanford and George Tchortov. It came as a surprise to her fans when she secretly married her “The 100” co-star, Bob Morley. Morely, an Australian actor and director, coincidentally also appeared on “Neighbours”. Morley was studying engineering in Melbourne when he decided to change gears and attend La Trobe University where he studied Creativee Arts. Morley has played Bellamy Blake in “The 100” since 2014. He directed a 2019 episode “Ashes to Ashes”. Morely and Eliza’s paths have crossed several times over the years, so it’s not surprising they two became a couple and married in a private June 2019 ceremony. The couple divide their time between Melbourne, Los Angeles and Canada, where “The 100” is filmed. There is recent speculation that the couple are expecting a child.
8. She teaches acting
Eliza Taylor has studied acting for years. She also teaches acting whenever she can. She has taught acting to children and young adults for many years in many venues including virtually. Eliza teaches acting classes to the students of the Koh Tao Primary School in Thailand. She also regularly teaches acting classes at The Actors Nest Fitzroy Street in St. Kilda, Melbourne, Australia. She enjoys sharing her talents and her own acting education and experience with children and young adults whenever and wherever she can.
9. She and her friend started a non-profit school in Thailand
Eliza became a close friend of Claire Wyndham from their days in acting class and venturing into teaching acting in Melbourne. When Claire moved to Thailand, Eliza often visited. While living on the island of Koh Tao, Claire was disheartened by the lack of educational opportunities for the Thai and immigrant children living on the island. Parents often sent their children away to other areas of Thailand or Burma to get a basic education. Clair began a small home school, and together with Eliza decided to establish a school on the island. The pair raised money to begin the Koh Tao Not for Profit Primary School. The education focuses on equal education for children of mixed cultures and socioeconomic backgrounds. Without many funds and limited land space, the school continues to rely on volunteers and donors, but continues to expand.
10. She continues to work on other projects
Along with her work on “The 100”, Eliza Taylor has taken on other acting projects including several short films, television and film roles. She’s most recently appeared on the television shoes “Winners & Losers”, “Nikita” and “Mr. & Mrs. Murder”. She’s recently appeared in films including “The November Man”, “Thumper” and Netflix’s “Christmas Inheritance”. In addition to acting, she has studied at UCLA. She also enjoys playing the guitar and writing music. Eliza may need to cut back on some of her hobbies as she continues to star in “The 100” and, perhaps, get ready for motherhood.