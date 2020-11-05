10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elizabeth Frankini

When the people of “Below Deck,” season 8 were filming, they had no idea that the world was changing so fast. They didn’t know that while they were on a yacht in the Caribbean filming reality television while also working hard, the world was in the process of shutting down due to the Coronavirus outbreak. They were filming while some ships were being docked and quarantined, and things were changing rapidly. The show has been up in the air since then, and things have changed. But, that doesn’t mean fans are not so excited it’s back and that there are new faces to meet. Elizabeth Frankini is one of those new faces, and we have all you need to know right here.
1. She’s A Pro
She’s got more than five years of experience in the yachting industry. She’s working as a stew on the show, but she says she’s been a freelancer in the yachting world for nearly five years. That’s a long time to work in this area of work, and that means she must be darn good at what she does.
2. She’s From Long Island
She might be more at home on a yacht in the middle of an ocean now, but her actual home is Long Island. She’s got a long history in New York, and it’s one that has led to her being who she is now. There were things about her life in Long Island that helped draw her into this line of work by providing her with the interest she has in it now.
3. She’s A Mermaid
She said so herself. She’s a mermaid at heart. A former boyfriend was the one who taught her the world of yachting, and she was hooked right away because of her love of being in the water. She was given her first job on the spot, and she was so good at it that the jobs kept coming her way. However, it’s important to her to keep learning. She knows she doesn’t know everything.
4. She’s Got Broad Interests
This is a woman who finds something she likes, and she gets all into it. She’s got a huge passion for things such as healing crystals, and she’s bringing them on board to help her with the things that she feels need her help. She’s got a touch in her life that allows her to feel good about this, and we cannot wait to see that.
5. She’s Very Spiritual
Perhaps this is part of her love of healing crystals, too. She’s a woman who considers herself very spiritual, which we think means she’s also very laid-back and very interested in many things. She has a very broad range of interests that she seems to want to share with everyone on the boat, and we just wonder if she will find that they are open to it.
6. She’s Single
We don’t know of anyone she has a serious romance with, but we hear that she might have some romance on the boat with some of the men on board. We don’t know this for certain, but we do know that she might just be attracted to one of the men working on the boat because he’s a bit of a troublemaker, and she seems to like that kind of man in her life.
7. She’s Not An Only Child
We don’t know much about her family, but we did learn that she has an older brother. His name is Christopher, and we don’t know if they are close. We imagine that her family must miss her when she goes to work for weeks at a time, but we really have no idea if she’s close to them or not.
8. She Plays Drums
We told you she has a diverse range of interests in her life. One of those is the drums. She’s been playing since she was only eight, which is something she learned from her grandfather. He was a drummer in a band. His name is Gene Morvay, and it was he who turned her onto the idea of playing the instrument.
9. She’s Educated
She did not just decide to get into yachting without going to school first. She’s got a long history of a good education. She went to Marymount Manhattan College before she took a turn at the SUNY Purchase College where she chose to study acting. Her brother is a computer engineer, and it shows us that this is one family that focuses heavily on good education and a plan for life.
10. She Loves Yachting for Experience
Her goal in life is to be an actress. Her goal in yachting is to gain life experience. She feels that if she can get more life experience on these boats, perhaps she can also have a chance to do things like act better. She feels the life experience will help her grow as an actress.