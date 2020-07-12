10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elizabeth Potthast Castravet

It’s hard to wrap your mind around the idea of finding a fiancé and getting married and starting a life in 90 days, but when someone decides that’s a great concept for a reality show – well, you find people to make it work. Elizabeth Potthast Castravet is a woman who managed to do just that. She decided to apply for the show, look for a fiancé for herself, and completely change her life in the course of 90 days during season 5. We all know how that worked out for her, but we are dying to get to know a little more about her. So, here we go.
1. Her Husband is From Ireland
She’s a Florida girl, and he’s from Dublin. They met when they were both on a dating app, she went to Ireland to meet him, they did the whole reality show thing, and they got married. He came to America to be with her, and they really felt that their lives were meant to be this way.
2. Her Family Are Not Fans
Her family did not welcome her husband into the mix with ease. They are very protective of her, they love her, and they didn’t love him much when they first met him. He said some things that they did not agree with, they were not sure this entire process would work, and there was very little that they liked about any of it. Talk about a little strain on the new family.
3. She’s a Mom, but Wasn’t Trying to Be
She and her husband married at the end of 2017, and they found out they were having a baby in May of 2018. She was so excited to find out about the little girl that they were having, but she wasn’t trying to get pregnant. It was just one of those things that happened, and she was more than happy about it. It might not have been the best time for them as they were newly married, didn’t know one another very long, and they were already having some marital issues, but she was over the moon with excitement.
4. She Loves Family Life
If her Instagram feed is any indication of how she feels about being a mom and a wife, it’s good things only. She is loving that family life complete with matching family Christmas pajamas and fun bunny ear picnics and every imaginable photo shoot possible with their little family. Clearly, their daughter, Eleanor, is the light of their lives and it shows.
5. Her Husband is Very Protective
It’s been said that Andrei Castravet is a man who likes his women conservative, and he is protective. Her family did not welcome him into the family very easily, and they still have some issues. When his wife went into labor, he didn’t want the family in the room with them, and that caused a lot of drama between all of them. He makes it very clear that he does not get along specifically with her sister and her father, and he’s said publicly that some people just stick their noses in the business and lives of others and that will not stop.
6. Money is a Problem
One of the biggest issues in their marriage – aside from her own family – is their financial situation. Her husband does not work, and they are struggling with financial issues. She has a problem shopping online, and he is not happy that she is regularly spending money on things when he is unemployed and the world is locked down in quarantine. She, on the other hand, argues that looking good is essential.
7. She is the Breadwinner
We can see how this might be a problem for some, but the world is such a different place now. She works for her dad in the real estate field as a property manager, but with the way the world is going during pandemic times, he’s had to drastically cut her pay into half. Right now, she’s still the breadwinner, but at a half capacity. It’s a problem for them.
8. Her Husband is Her Best Friend
She might not have a family who accepts him all that much, but she’s not so much into that. She considers her husband her very best friend, and she even said so on National Best Friend’s Day on her Instagram page. She calls him her best friend, her lover, and the father of her baby, and she makes it very clear to anyone who listens that she is quite happy with him.
9. Being a Mom Makes Her Happy
There is nothing we can see more from her than the fact that being a mom is clearly her favorite thing in the world. Her little girl seems to make her happier than anything. She is in almost every single picture with her, she is someone mom talks about all the time, and it’s clear she’s adorable.
10. She Loves to Travel
From Dublin to Rome to Miami to Chicago to NYC, her Instagram feed is filled with photos of her all over the world. With her husband in most of them, she also likes to travel with her sister and her friends. She clearly enjoys life, and it enjoys her right back.