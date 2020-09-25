Elizabeth Stanton may be young, but she’s already a veteran when it comes to TV hosting. She has been in the industry since she was a teenager and she’s already built an impressive track record. In a lot of ways though, she’s just getting started. Best-known for hosting Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World from 2011 to 2018, she got the chance to travel the world and educate views on different cultures and traditions. Now, she is back on TV as the presenter of the new CW show, World’s Funniest Animals. Her bright personality and strong camera presence have proven to be the keys to her success. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Elizabeth Stanton.
1. She’s Engaged
Elizabeth is used to being in the spotlight for her professional life, but recently it’s her personal life that’s been getting all of the attention. In September 2020, Elizabeth and her long time partner, Jacob Mayberry, shared that they had gotten engaged in France.
2. She Loves Giving Back To Others
Since the beginning of her career, giving back to those in need has been Elizabeth’s top priority. She has worked with Marine Toys for Tots Foundation to help provide toys to underprivileged children. She has also worked to help feel the homeless community in Los Angeles.
3. Her Mother Also Has A Career In The Travel Industry
Doing something related to travel has always been a dream for Elizabeth, and that’s partially because that’s what she grew up around. Her mother also had a successful career in the travel hosting business. During an interview on Medium Elizabeth said, “My mother has had a very prominent travel career and I grew up watching the work she did and ended up following in her foot steps. She’s so talented and smart I’ve truly learned everything I know under her wing.”
4. She’s Dealt With Health Issues
Lots of people tend to associate serious health problems with old age, but the truth is no matter how old you are, your health can take a drastic turn. Several years ago, Elizabeth was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that forced her to be more mindful of her health. In an Instagram post, she also shared that she suffers from chronic back pain.
5. She Likes To Spread Kindness
The world can be a very negative place and it’s easy to fall into the trap of being negative right along with it. But that’s something Elizabeth refuses to do. She is all about spreading positivity and kindness and she has made it a point to use her platform to do just that.
6. She Enjoys Staying Active
Despite the health issues she’s had that have sometimes prevented her from doing as much as she’d like, Elizabeth loves to stay active as much as she can. Whether that be jet setting across the world, learning something new, or heading to the gym, Elizabeth is the kind of person who’s always up for an adventure.
7. She Has Acting Experience
Being a TV host is what Elizabeth is faming for, but it’s not the only thing that has gotten her in front of the camera. She also has a little acting experience. In 2017, she made her acting debut in the TV series, This Just In. She also had another acting role the following year.
8. She Didn’t Always Plan On A Career In Entertainment
Although Elizabeth has always been interested in traveling, a career in the entertainment industry wasn’t something she grew up wanting. She told Teens Wanna Know, “I was never really interested in show biz, nor did my parents want me to go into it, until I traveled to Africa. I wanted to bring a visual back to kids to show them what’s really going on in the world.”
9. She’s A Dog Mom
A person hosting a show called The World’s Funniest Animals should definitely be an animal lover, right? Right! The good news is, that’s exactly who Elizabeth is. She loves animals and has an extra special place in heart for her two fur babies, Hank and Ruby who also join her on the show as she watches video clips of other animals.
10. She Went To Film School
When Elizabeth ultimately decided that she wanted to work in entertainment, her still wasn’t sold on being in front of the camera. During her interview with Teens Wanna Know she said, “I went to film school with the intent to become a producer or something along those lines.” Once she got in front of the camera, however, she knew that’s where she wanted to be.