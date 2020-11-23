Elizabeth Turner’s pretty face has gotten her attention for much of her life, and that attention eventually turned into a professional modeling career. Since getting started, Elizabeth has gotten the chance to travel all over the world and work with well-known international brands. These days, however, it’s not her modeling that everyone talking; it’s her personal life. Several news sources have recently reported that Elizabeth is dating former Bachelorette contestant, Tyler Cameron. Even though the relationship hasn’t been confirmed by either party, the internet is already buzzing and it’s made a lot of people curious about Elizabeth. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Elizabeth Turner.
1. She Tries To Keep It Real On Social Media
In recent years, social media has been heavily criticized for making it easy for people to promote false realities. If you scroll through most people’s timelines, you’ll get the impression that everyone they know is beautiful and living large. What most people don’t share on social media, however, is the other side of life when things aren’t always going well. Although her Instagram is full of stunning model shots, Elizabeth also tries to use social media to share the moments that aren’t so beautiful.
2. She Was An English Major
English is one of those subjects that people are encouraged not to major in because of the perceived lack of jobs. In reality, however, English majors are quite often capable of doing many things – including modeling. Elizabeth has a degree in English from Duke University. She told GQ Magazine that her diploma from Duke is her most prized possesion.
3. She Wants To Go Back To School Some Day
Elizabeth’s looks may be what made her famous, but she doesn’t want that to be the only thing she’s known for. Education is something that has always been important to Elizabeth and she doesn’t plan on stopping with her bachelor’s degree. At some point, she would love to go to graduate school and her long term goal is to eventually earn a doctorate degree in psychology.
4. She’s A Vegan
Elizabeth has been a vegan for several years and her diet is one of the most important things in her life. While veganism is said to have some great health benefits, Elizabeth’s decision to not consume meat, fish, or dairy products comes from her deep love for animals. She’s even teamed up with PETA to spread awareness on the mistreatment of animals.
5. She Like SciFi
Elizabeth may not seem like the nerdy type, but there is a hint of nerdiness hiding below the surface. When she has free time, Elizabeth loves to catch up on a good book. During an interview with Surfer Films she shared that she’s a big fan of the sci-fi genre.
6. She Loves The Ocean
When Liz isn’t busy working, you can usually find her hanging out at the beach. Whether she’s going for a swim or simply relaxing in the sun, the ocean is one of her favorite places to be. While talking to Sunsets Inc., Elizabeth shared that spending time near the ocean helps her feel at peace.
7. She Enjoys Working Out
Let’s be real, exercising isn’t most people’s idea of a good time. Typically, people either don’t work out as much as they should or they do, but begrudgingly. Elizabeth, on the other hand, actually loves to work out and it’s something she looks forward to. Not only is exercise a way for her to look and feel her best, but she also enjoys getting stronger.
8. She’s A Pet Parent
As someone who is passionate about animal rights, it’s only right that Elizabeth also have a few animals of her own. She is a very proud pet parent and a firm believer in #adoptdontshop. In addition to adopting an adorable little dog named Zoe, Elizabeth has also fostered several cats.
9. She Isn’t The Forgiving Type
We’ve all been told countless times that it’s not good to hold grudges, but that doesn’t make letting things go any easier. During her interview with Sunsets Inc, Elizabeth revealed that she is definitely the type to hold a grudge, but she did add that it’s something she’s been trying to work on.
10. She Speaks Spanish
Elizabeth’s resume already includes a long list of accomplishments and now she can add being bilingual to the list. According to Elizabeth’s LinkedIn profile she also speaks Spanish, but it’s unclear whether or not she speaks it fluently. Her ability to speak two languages will certainly give her a bit of an edge in her modeling career.