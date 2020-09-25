Being on Love Island is a great opportunity in more ways than one. Not only do contestants get a shot at love and a chance to win a cash prize, they also have the opportunity to become reality TV stars in the process. Elizabeth Weber went home with all three of those things. As the winner of the first American season of the show, Elizabeth seemed to have it all. Unfortunately, her romance from the the island eventually fizzled out, but her star continued to rise. She now has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, and I highly doubt we’ve seen the last of her. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Elizabeth Weber from Love Island USA.
1. She Didn’t Apply To Be On The Show
The opportunity to be on Love Island kind of just fell in Elizabeth’s lap. She told CM-Life.com, “I actually didn’t apply. I was reached out to on Instagram by one of their talent managers. He sent me a message saying, “I think you would be perfect for this show.” Initially, she planned on turning down the opportunity. She says wasn’t interested on being on a show that was “heavy” and would force her to make any serious romantic commitments. However, producers were able to persuade her to give it a chance.
2. She’s Struggled With Anxiety
Mental health is something that countless people all over the world struggle with, but due to the stigma that is often associated with these issues people tend to remain silent. However, Elizabeth has revealed that she suffers from anxiety and has taken medication for it.
3. She’s A TikToker
2020 has been a huge year for TikTok. Although the app has been around for a couple of years, it has seen a huge increase in activity during the pandemic. Elizabeth has decided to get in on the fun. She currently has more than 222,000 followers on TikTok and over 1 million likes.
4. She Works In Advertising
According to Elizabeth’s LinkedIn profile, she has been working in advertising for the last several years. Her last full-time job was at a company in New York City called Spark Foundry. Since being on the show, it appears that Elizabeth has decided to leave the traditional work force and capitalize on other opportunities.
5. She Wasn’t Expecting The Show To Be Such A Hit
When Elizabeth was filming Love Island, she actually wasn’t expecting it to take off the way it did. During her interview with CM-Life.com, she said that she and her fellow cast mates “didn’t think anyone was watching.” She also added, “We thought it was a flop and nobody would watch. So, when we got out, we were like “oh wow.” We didn’t expect that reaction when we left.”
6. She Tried Out For Survivor
Elizabeth had dreams of being on reality TV long before Love Island came along. She tried out for Survivor a few years ago but decided not to move forward with the process. However, things ultimately ended up working out for her in the end and her time on Love Island proved to be a priceless opportunity.
7. She Was Born Premature
Elizabeth is a tough girl, and that’s been the case from the moment she entered the world. According to her father, she was born six weeks early. He said, “She spent three weeks in a bubble at Beaumont (Hospital). It was touch-and-go for awhile, and we obviously spent many days and nights at the hospital until she was out of danger.”
8. She Didn’t Think She Would Win Love Island
Even though she went into Love Island with an open mind and hoping for the best, Elizabeth didn’t actually think she would win. In fact, she almost didn’t pack enough clothes because she didn’t plan on being there the entire time. Fortunately for her, she was completely wrong.
9. She Loves Staying Active
Elizabeth loves to stay active snd working out is part of her daily routine. Boxing is one of her favorite forms of exercise and she has been working with a trainer to help sharpen her skills. While working out helps Elizabeth maintain her beach body all year long, it is also a great way to release stress and tension.
10. She’s From Michigan
Elizabeth was born and raised in Michigan and spent most of her life there. She attended Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant where she graduated in 2017. She has since decided to relocate to Los Angeles to give herself better opportunities to pursue her career. So far, it looks like she’s loving life in L.A.