10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elly Steffen

Reality shows in which people go to find love are some of the most entertaining shows in the world for various reasons. There are those who find it fascinating that anyone thinks expedited dating in a very controlled environment works. There are those who cannot figure out why 21-year-old men and women are on reality television looking for love when they just turned of age to even buy a drink at a bar, and there are those who realize that these young people aren’t looking for love in most cases – they’re looking for fame. Elly Steffen is the newest woman on the show “Love Island,” and her fans want to know more about her.

1. She is Very Young

She’s only 22, but she is sure she’s looking for her forever love. While there are many of us who have long, happy, successful marriages to our high school sweethearts and were married young, it’s not always common for that to work out.

2. She is From Chicago

She lives and works in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in the area with her family, and she loves the area. She is a model who works with an agency that is based in Chicago, and she’s showed no signs thus far of being interested in moving on or away with her life.

3. She Has Her Own Website

Elly Steffen has her own website, but it does not provide anyone with much information. It merely features a cover shot of her with a very serious expression and her Nike gear and a messy ponytail, and she lists her modeling stats. She simply shares all of her sizes on her site.

4. She Doesn’t Post to Instagram Often

She is on Instagram, but she does not post often. In fact, she has fewer than 100 photos on her grid. She uses it primarily for her work, and she doesn’t share anything too personal. What we are learning about her from her Instagram page is actually very little in regards to who she is and what she is into in life.

5. She is Very Private

This is not a young woman who shares anything. We don’t even know why she’s on reality television looking for love. Did she have love and she lost it? Is she ready to settle down? Is she looking to gain more followers on social media so she can add influencer to her list of jobs and her income?

6. She’s Exceptionally Work-Oriented

What we have been able to ascertain about this young reality star is that she is really into her work. She shares her modeling photos, but nothing else. She doesn’t talk about her life, but she shares her modeling regularly. She’s serious about being a model, and we get the impression from her that nothing is going to get in her way of being a super model.

7. She’s a Cover Model

She does get to call herself a cover model, which is not something many women get to do. She recently graced the cover of Vigour Magazine, and it’s a shot she shares on her social media pages. The magazine is not a big one, but it’s big enough that she gets to do what she loves and call herself a cover model.

8. She is Indian

There are many who are very interested in her heritage. She has a beautiful complexion and gorgeous dark hair, and she has many people wondering what ethnicity she is. She says she is Eastern Indian and Caucasian on her personal website, but she does not specify which of her parents she gets her heritage from.

9. She Did Go to College

While we don’t know where she went to college, we can tell you she says she is a graduate of a neuroscience program. What this means about her future, we simply do not know. She will likely continue to pursue her modeling and influencing career, but she can fall back on that neuroscience degree to do good and fulfilling work if she eventually decides that her modeling and influencing are not working as well as she hoped.

10. She Seems to Like Ice Cream and Athleisure

Most of the shots on her personal website involve her wearing some sort of workout gear. Nike and Fila are two of the brands she sports most often, and she also has some photos of herself eating ice cream on her social media channels. What does this tell us? She likes activewear and ice cream – so she’s just like everyone else.

Tiffany Raiford
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


