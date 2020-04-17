Home
TV News
Elmo’s Dad Wants You to Take Time for Yourself in Sesame Street PSA

Elmo’s Dad Wants You to Take Time for Yourself in Sesame Street PSA

1 min ago

So hands up, how many heard The Prodigy’s song ‘Breathe’ when Louie was trying to get you to relax? If not then you might have only been cooped up with your kids for a little while, or you might have an essential job that keeps you out of the house more often. Otherwise, Sesame Street notwithstanding, a lot of parents are right now feeling the stress of having their kids at home all the time and having to keep them on a learning schedule that’s kind of grueling given that they’ve never had to do it before. Be honest, we drop our kids off at school and hope like hell that they’re going to learn something by the end of the day when we pick them up or the bus ferries them home, right? Having them at home all day and all night thanks to social distancing is becoming something of a chore, and no PSA is quite enough to get everyone to calm down at this time since the reality of it is that there’s no real end in sight. Some folks definitely want to say that they can see the end and that it might be coming close, but as of now the news is a confusing morass of opinions that haven’t come together in one decisive yes or no answer that people can rely on, and it’s driving some people nuts. That’s okay though, going a little batty is to be expected. The unfortunate suicides that have apparently resulted from social distancing are also unfortunate since the hype that they’re being given by the media is only making things worse as people continue to gripe that we’re social creatures, we need to mingle, and we need to be near one another.

Calm down, and just breathe.

It’s true, human beings are very social creatures and we do need contact with each other most times to feel normal in some regards. But with the advent of technology and the ability to purchase devices being what it is now there’s no reason that a lot of people can’t connect with others or help others to connect so as to at least have someone to talk to and possibly someone to see. Social distancing isn’t meant as a punishment and having your kids at home isn’t an attempt by the school system to slack off and give teachers more free time. In fact, a lot of teachers are lamenting not being in the classroom at the moment since a good number of them happen to love their job and miss the kids horribly. Some might say they just miss getting paid, but that type of cynicism is less than useful at this point since it does nothing but cast doubt on people and their devotion to the lives that have been disrupted at this point. People want to get back to work, don’t doubt that, since having a little free time here and there is great, but not getting paid for it is a reality that a lot of people quickly realize isn’t tenable for their lifestyle. Yes, teachers are being paid now since a lot of schools, if not all of them by now, have gone to online learning, which means the teachers still have to set up lesson plans and be available for students that need their assistance via chat. Matt Barnum of ChalkBeat has more on this.

The PSA’s are definitely meant to help and to let people know that they’re doing their best, but there are moments when they’re not quite as appreciated if only because they tend to say the same things, over and over and over. It’s great, not everyone hears them at the same time and not everyone is aware they’re out there, so griping about them is less than effective really, but there are moments when they’re saying things we already know and are acting more like the friend that tries to help but is really being something of an annoyance. If they work for you, then great, if not, then disregard them and keep doing what you’re doing. Everyone is feeling the pinch at this point thanks to social distancing and the world is unfortunately getting its butt kicked on a day to day basis as we try to figure out how to react, what to do, and which way to turn. The help that’s being given is appreciated, the advice that’s being doled out is valuable to some in its own way, and those that are just trying to get by are advised to do what works for them, provided it’s nothing illegal or harmful to others. At this point, just getting by is often enough, and doing anything more is considered to be an effort that sets the heroes apart from everyone else. William Arruda of Forbes has a few ways to stay positive during these times.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Elmo’s Dad Wants You to Take Time for Yourself in Sesame Street PSA
Mark Ruffalo Talks About a Hulk/Wolverine Team-Up
Has The Simpsons Changed Since the Disney Takeover?
How Characters from “The Office” Would Refer to the Coronavirus
Black Widow
Did Marvel Make a Black Widow Movie at the Wrong Time?
Mallrats 2 Story Will Tackle the Coronavirus Pandemic
Yes, There’s a Movie Called 5G Zombies
Kevin Feige Kind of Admits that an Avengers 5 is Coming
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Austin North
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jonathan Daviss
Harry Potter Books
Video Goes Through 100 Years of Hogwarts Fashion
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rudy Pankow
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever