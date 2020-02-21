10 Things You Didn’t Know About Emily Arlook

With breaking news indicating that grown-ish has been renewed for a much-anticipated Season 4 by Freeform, it’s going to be interesting to get together with the gang once again as they take on all the contemporary issues they are facing as they move through college. But for now, Season 3 has been an eye-opener. As of Season 3 Episode 1, it’s junior year and the gang is kicking off their new semester. But Nomi, Emily Arlook’s character, has returned from summer break very pregnant. This has opened loads of online speculation about whether the character of Nomi will return to grown-ish. Nomi left for home in the midst of tears as she said goodbye to all her friends. This has left many wondering if Emily Arlook has left for good or will return to the show. She’s been a ground-breaking character throughout the series and worry has created the feeling in many that they miss her already. Emily Arlook, nevertheless, has some unique things to say about her portrayal of Nomi and about her own personal life.
1. Emily auditioned five times in one week for the character of Nomi
Emily told Teen Vogue that she knew the script was from “the genius mind” of Kenya Barris, who created the series. Emily said that Nomi’s self-exploration and struggle with bisexuality is one theme which viewers might learn about. Emily hopes that the show’s topics will “guide young people” as they face significant life questions about who they are and how they will contribute and fit into society.
2. Emily thinks that grown-ish is amazing because it “never cuts corners”.
She says that the show talks about all the issues that take place on a college campus but people avoid when they probably shouldn’t. She noted that topics include drugs, sex, and racism. Emily says that she was “just excited’ when she took on the role of a bi-sexual character in the show. She says that Nomi is “fun to play” because she is “pretty free-spirited and wild”.
3. Emily grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from Antioch College.
The graduation took place on the campus of UCLA, and Emily said that she was “pretty proud of herself” because it took her nearly 10 years to accomplish. Emily majored in psychology and earned her bachelor’s degree. She left high school believing was probably the only one in her class to not enter college. She wanted to pursue her acting career. But she finally entered college and though it took a long time, she finished and earned her degree.
4. Emily believes the trait that makes Nomi a likeable character is her honesty
Show writer Vanessa McGee believes it is Nomi’s open-mindedness. The two were interviewed on Freeform’s “grown-ish The Kickback” where they began their interview with Maya Washington playing a game together. Both answered questions and then revealed their answers to each other to see if they matched. They went on to discuss how the writers decided to reveal the vulnerable elements of Nomi’s character. Emily explained that she felt that a boundary had been crossed in the scene where Nomi is kissed by her teacher. Writer McGee explained that the team wanted to explore power imbalance in a relationship which has no gender disparity.
5. Emily insists that she’s “not into a heel”.
She told Who What Wear’s Dacy Knight that in real life she prefers to dress for comfort. It’s her first priority- “no matter what”. She explained that the difference between her personal style and that of her character Nomi, is that Nomi is tough and sexy at the same time. Emily needs to wear clothes which are stylish and free-spirited-just like Nomi. Emily believes that the fashion statement Nomi makes on grown-ish is due to the skill of Michelle Cole who designs costumes for her. Emily feels that when her character’s clothes help her to get into the character she portrays; then she does her best work. But if the clothing isn’t right, she feels as if “something’s off”.
6. Emily’s own bat mitzvah was completely different than Nomi’s.
She said her real-life bat mitzvah was typical of those in the early 2000s. She told reporter Emily Burack of heyalma.com that it felt like it was three hours long. But afterward, there was a party in her backyard which Emily thought was “really fun”. She remembered a henna artist being there, but unlike Nomi’s event, there was no Rottweiler present. She said she “grew up pretty Conservative” as a younger girl and attended Hebrew school. She remains “very, very connected” to her culture.
7. Emily believes grown-ish is a show for everyone.
Emily told Ashley Boucher of The Wrap that the show deals with all sorts of issues that college age people face. She said that these issues are “so true-life to her” that she has found it exciting to portray them through her character and the others in the show. She prepared for portraying an LGBT character by first knowing that “she’s just a person”. She learned much about the LGBT community after filming for the show was finished. Discovering that the community is under-represented was significant for her. She views the dynamic characters in the show has having an awesome opportunity to portray these characters and issues.
8. When Emily played Pet Davidson’s love interest in Big Time Adolescence; he took the time to cover up his tattoos so they could both be shirtless in a scene.
Emily told Vanity Fair’s Krista Smith that she was surprised at Davidson’s thoughtfulness. She was in the scene wearing only her bra and he had a shirt on to cover his tattoos. They were trying to shoot their scene before the sun came up. Wearing a shirt saved time. It was about 4am and he listened to her asking why she had to be shirtless, but not him. He told her that she had a good point. He insisted on taking the time to cover most of his tattoos so he could also be shirtless. The two ended up talking about the few tattoos showing in the scene and he supported her completely that way.
9. Emily loves “a salad”.
She told KTLA 5 Morning News, “Who doesn’t love a salad?” The KTLA news announcers had just been talking about a Los Angeles restaurant called “Sweet Greens” and Emily joined in on their conversation after being asked if she likes to eat salads. She also told them that she “never has cash on her” and thought out loud that she probably should carry some. She just carries cards instead. They all laughed after she agreed with them that she probably would “never be mugged” either.
10. Her mother’s kugel is Emily’s absolute favorite Jewish food.
Emily said her mother doesn’t make kugel very often, perhaps once a year. For Emily, it’s a very special delicacy and simply “the best”.