Emily Coates might be a new addition to the acting world, but she’s already showing why she deserves to be there. With a role in the new Netflix series, Cursed, Emily has gotten the chance to share her acting skills with the world. The show is based on the novel of the same name and tells the story of a female heroine, Nimue, played by Katherine Langford. Since it’s no secret that being part of a successful Netflix show can drastically change someone’s career, there’s no doubt this opportunity will serve as a breakout for Emily. With that being said, I’m sure this isn’t the first or last time we’ll be hearing of Emily Coates. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Emily Coates.
1. She’s Only Been Acting On Screen For A Year
If Emily’s name doesn’t sound familiar to you yet, that’s because she really is new to the acting world. In fact, Cursed is one of only a handful of roles she’s had so far. Emily just made her first on screen appearance in 2019, but if Cursed takes off like everyone’s thinking it will, there will be a lot of new opportunities in her future.
2. She’s Signed To A British Management Agency
Starting your career with a solid foundation is one of the most important elements to achieving longevity. Emily is making sure she’s putting herself in a good position by working with a professional management agency. She is signed to Hamilton Hodell which is based in England.
3. She Has Lots Of Theater Experience
Even though on screen roles are new for Emily, that doesn’t mean she’s new to acting all together. She actually has lots of theater experience with nearly a dozen credits to her name. Some of the stage productions she’s appeared in include Peter Pan, The Winter’s Tale, and The Jungle Book.
4. She’s An Activist
Emily is on her way to becoming a star, but she definitely isn’t letting of that go to her head. She’s a humble person who cares about the people and things around her. She has used her platform to raise awareness to several social justice issues including racism and LGBT rights. In her Instagram bio, she’s even shared a link to a document with resources to dismantle racism.
5. She’s Doesn’t Have A Big Social Media Presence
Lots of actors have found that social media can be a great tool to help build their brand, but others prefer to keep a more low profile presence. Emily seems to be part of the second group. Although she’s pretty active on Instagram, she has less than 800 followers. Those numbers will likely increase as more people start to watched Cursed.
6. She’s Part Of The LGBT Community
Emily seems to like to keep the details of her personal life on the low, but judging by her Instagram it does appear that she’s in a relationship with a woman named Anna Sadler. Anna also works in the entertainment industry as a photographer and videographer. It’s hard to tell exactly how long the couple has been together, but they appear to be very happy.
7. She Loves To Travel
The world has so much to offer, and nothing can compare to getting out and being able to experience it first hand. Emily, who is from the UK, loves to travel and has been fortunate enough to do it often. Some of the places she’s gotten to visit include Portugal, St. Tropez, and the United States.
8. She Loves Cats
Cats sometimes get a bad reputation for being standoffish and mean. But there are lots of people out there who appreciate the time of energy cats usually give off, and Emily Coates is one of those people. She loves cats and has one of her own. Like any other proud parent, Emily loves to show off her fur baby on Instagram.
9. She Likes To Read
Emily’s job takes up a lot of her time, but when she has free time, she likes to spend it doing the things she enjoys. Reading is one of Emily’s favorite things to do when she isn’t working. There’s nothing better than the feeling of curling up and relaxing with a good book.
10. She’s Family Oriented
Having a career in the entertainment industry can sometimes make it easy to lose sight of the things that are really important. Luckily for Emily, she has a strong support system in her family. She has a close relationship with both of her parents and her sister, Beatrice.