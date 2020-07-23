10 Things You Didn’t Know about Emily DiDonato

Maybe it’s her, but maybe it’s Maybelline. Maybe it’s both of them, to be very honest. If you’re unfamiliar with Emily DiDonato, don’t feel too bad about it. We have a feeling you’d recognize her face more so than her name, and that’s because she’s a model who has been working with big-name companies for some time. Maybelline is one of those companies. She’s been making waves for many years, but we’ve not yet gotten to know nearly enough about her.
1. She’s Young
Emily DiDonato is a young woman who was born in 1991. Her actual birthday is February 24, and that means she got to grow up in a good generation. The very last of the last to grow up with the stigma of social media and the added stress of cyberbullying and all of that.
2. She’s From New York
She was born and raised in Goshen, New York. She’s a true New Yorker, but that doesn’t mean she had to grow up on the Upper East Side. She’s someone who knows New York well, and she loves where she comes from. We imagine she had a fun childhood growing up there.
3. She’s Part Italian
We aren’t really sure of the exact percentage, but we know that she is definitely at least part Italian if she is not completely Italian. We suppose that depends on her parents and their respective heritages. However, her great-grandparents are immigrants from Italy.
4. She Lived Every Child’s Dream
Growing up in the day and age that she grew up meant that every single time a young girl went to the mall, she was ready to ‘discovered’ by an agent who would make her a model. No? Just us? Okay, well, it actually happened to her. She was scouted in the Danbury Mall when she was all of 10.
5. She’s Worked With the Biggest Brands
Since she was discovered and signed with the modeling agencies she’s worked with over the course of her career, she’s worked with some of the biggest brands in the world. She’s worked with Guess?, Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Gap, Juicy Couture, and more. She’s had an amazing modeling career.
6. She’s a Married Woman
Sorry, guys. She’s not on the market. She’s gorgeous and smart and works hard, but she’s not on the market. She’s a married woman. She’s married to Kyle Peterson, a financier. They will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in July 2020.
7. She’s Familiar with Sports Illustrated
It was 2013 the first time she worked with the magazine. Now it’s 2020 and she’s just posed for them again. It wasn’t the second time, though. She’s appeared in the pages of the magazine more than once, on more than one occasion, and she’s had many years working for them. That’s something of a modeling dream.
8. She Struggles With Her Body
She’s toned, thin, gorgeous, and absolutely lovely, but even she had body image issues at one point – and probably still today. Modeling agencies told her she was ‘too big’ or ‘curvy,’ or ‘athletic’ due to her lack of being a stick figure. She had a hard time with that, but she knows that she’s gorgeous.
9. She Didn’t Have a Healthy Relationship with Food
When she was 18, she began to struggle hard with her body. She knew that she wasn’t fat or imperfect at all, but she was hard on herself. She thought that to be successful, she had to be thin. She did anything it took to make sure that happened, and that sometimes meant that she did not have the best relationship with her food. In fact, she was obsessed with what she put into her body. On top of not eating as well as she could have, she also had an obsession with working out. She did it too much, and her body struggled from her lack of proper nutrition and lack of energy.
10. She Was Depressed
The first time she moved to NYC, she was depressed. She was on a hardcore diet that caused her to lose more than 12 pounds in a few weeks, she was underweight and unhealthy, and she didn’t have any friends. She missed the ones she had at home, and she struggled. It was a hard time for her. She continued to make sure she lost weight to the point she was down more than 20 pounds from her healthy weight. She was not happy with herself or her life.