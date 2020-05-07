10 Things You Didn’t Know about Emily Joyce

If you hadn’t heard the name Emily Joyce up till now, you’re forgiven. Until recently, not many people outside of her immediate circle had either. But that all changed on May 4 when it was announced that Emily had married her longtime partner and two time Grammy award-winning country artist, Dwight Yoakam. If you’re desperate to find out more about the new Mrs. Yoakam (and we know you are), keep reading.
1. She married in the same church as Gisele
Emily is clearly a woman of taste. Even though her wedding was small, the venue itself was most definitely not. Following in the footstep of Gisele and Tom Brady (quite literally, in this case), Emily and Dwight choose to declare their love at St. Monica Catholic Church, one of the largest and grandest Catholic churches in LA. Built in 1925, the church has been associated with legions of celebrities in its time, with some of its most famous parishioners including Martin Sheen, Brooke Shields, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kelsey Grammer, June Lockhart, Chris Farley, and Lawrence Welk. In 1944, it even served as the inspiration for Bing Crosby’s Going My Way.
2. Her new husband is worth $45 million
If Emily’s parents always dreamt of their daughter marrying a steady, reliable man with a steady, reliable income…a doctor or a lawyer, perhaps… then they were out of luck the moment she clapped eyes on Dwight. If, on the other hand, they’d always dreamt of their daughter marrying money, they must be rubbing their hands in glee right about now. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Emily’s new husband is worth a mammoth $45 million. And if that don’t impress them much, he’s also got 2 Grammy awards and a line of biscuits to his name.
3. She’s dated Dwight since 2010
If celebs have a tendency to marry their partner almost before they meet them, Dwight and Emily are bucking the trend with their relationship. The pair started dating in 2010, got engaged in 2016, and finally tied the knot in 2020. So, ten years in total from the day they first saw each other to the day they married… must be a new record.
4. Her guests practiced social distancing
Love In The Time Of Cholera might have been a hard slog, but it’s nothing compared to Marriage In The Time Of Corona. Whether Emily had always dreamed of a big wedding full of friends and family or not, the reality was a far cry from what most of us imagine when we hear the words ‘celebrity wedding’. As ET reports, only ten guests attended the ceremony, and while Emily and Dwight managed to get a few sneaky cuddles in, all other guests were forced to maintain a 6-foot distance at all times.
5. Her marriage was announced on Twitter
On May 4, the newly wedded couple (or more likely, their PR team), announced their happy news via Twitter. “Dwight Yoakam and Emily Joyce were married in March just prior to the quarantine in a private ceremony at St Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, CA. At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments” ran the message. Cue thousands of well-wishers posting messages of congratulations… not to mention one or two pondering why it had taken the couple nearly 2 months to go public with their news.
6. They withheld news of the marriage out of ‘respect’
Happy though the news of Emily and Dwight’s marriage might be, there’s a lot going on in the world at the moment. Coronavirus, lockdown, economic decline… however you look at it, it’s a little harder than normal to celebrate the milestone moments in other people’s lives when we’re panicking about our own. And apparently, that’s exactly why it took Emily and Dwight two months to go public with their wedding news. As @DwightYoakam put it, ‘This belated announcement was withheld out of respect to so many people affected by and on the front lines of this pandemic.’
7. She’s a photographer
Her new husband may be worth a mammoth $45 million and be one of the most successful country singers around, but Emily’s no slouch in the career department either. Yoakam’s blushing bride is a professional photographer with her own photography business. Since meeting Yoakam, he’s become one of her favorite subjects… if you see a picture of him posted on social media, there’s a very good chance it’s Emily’s handiwork. She’s also snapped most of the celeb guests that have appeared on Yoakam’s SiriusXM radio show, Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat.
8. Don’t count on seeing her on social media
Emily isn’t just bucking the celeb trend for fly-by-night relationships, she’s also doing what no famous name has done for about 2 decades by saying ‘no’ to social media. Sure, she has an Instagram page, but judging by the fact she’s never got around to adding a single post, we’re guessing it doesn’t rank too high on her list of priorities. Although that said, it hasn’t stopped her gathering 25.6k followers.
9. She was a vision in white
Judging by the wedding photos released of the happy couple, Emily made a very beautiful bride on her big day. Having opted for the traditional white, Emily chose to say ‘I do’ dressed in a long, satin gown featuring sheer sleeves and cutout panels on the sides. The outfit was completed with a bouquet of white roses and a mid-length chiffon veil.
10. She’s Dwight’s first wife
Considering Dwight is now 63 years old, you’d be forgiven for thinking he had more ex-wives floating around than Bluebeard. But no. Despite some high-profile relationships in his past (some of his most famous ex’s include Bridget Fonda, Karen Duffy, Sharon Stone, and Wynonna Judd), Emily is the first woman Dwight has put a ring on.