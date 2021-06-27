10 Things You Didn’t Know about Emily Miller

Being tapped to hang out on national television and keep your hands to yourself for a few weeks doesn’t sound that difficult, but it’s inherently difficult for the people who are starring on the second season of “Too Hot to Handle,” on Netflix. Emily Miller is one of the ten new people who will spend her time on an island in Turks and Caicos trying hard not to fall for anyone so she doesn’t lose any of the grand prize money. Fans are watching as the first few episodes dropped, and now they are all curious about Emily Miller. Who is she? What is she like? And what can we expect from her this season?
1. She is Among the Oldest on the Show
One of the most fascinating things about Emily Miller is that she is considered ‘old’ on the show despite the fact that she’s in her 20s. She was born on April 10, 1994. She is only 27, but she is among the oldest on the show alongside a fellow attorney.
2. She is English
Another fascinating piece of information about Emily Miller is that she is English. She is not native to America, and that means she’s going to find that some of the men on this show are drawn to her accent and her culture. She was born and raised in a place called London, England, if you recognize the name.
3. She is a Travel Enthusiast
When she has the time, she spends her time traveling. She loves to see the world, and she is always looking for an opportunity to spend some time on the road, in the air, or on a beach. She loves the warm locations across the world where she can wear as little as possible and enjoy the sun as often as possible.
4. She Believes in Fashion
She is not your average post-quarantine young woman. She’s not rocking joggers and athleisure (thank God) to hang out. She’s always dressed up, and she always looks fabulous. She is someone who has a good measure on what it is like to have a great sense of fashion, and we love it.
5. She is a Model
In case you didn’t already know from seeing her on the show or checking out her social media, she is a model. She is signed with an agency, and she’s been at it a while. She knew she wanted to be in the fashion industry at some point in her life, and she’s worked quite hard to make sure she could get to where she is. She’s doing well with it, too.
6. She is a Dog Lover
She has a dog, and the dog’s name is Twix. She shares a lot of her dog on social media, which is just great news for those who follow along. She is someone who adores her furry friend, and it is obvious to us that she is a good dog mom when she’s with her sweet pup.
7. She’s Big on the ‘Gram
Instagram fame is already hers, but we expect to see her gain even more now that she is a reality television star. She already has close to 100k followers on the ‘gram and that number will only continue to rise as she grows more and more famous. She’s someone we love to watch, and it’s been interesting to see her journey thus far.
8. She is Getting Some Hate
Some people have been hating on the star and accusing her of pretended to be black, even though she made it clear she is not. She is Indian, and she made that very clear when she mentioned it online. The fans who are accusing her of being black are saying that she’s making it seem like this is true, though she’s never said anything other than the fact that her family heritage is Indian.
9. She Bonded Quickly
The entire purpose of the show is to not be physical with anyone else so that you can keep the prize money until the end, and she is already bonding with another man. She and a man by the name of Cam hit it off quickly, and they have been having some difficulty keeping their hands to themselves, which means they are causing the prize money to dwindle.
10. She May be with Cam Now
While we don’t know the way the show is going to end, we do know that there is a good chance she and Cam are traveling together right now as they continue to share photos that look very similar to one another. She’s tagging herself in her locations, he is not, but they seem very close to being the same.