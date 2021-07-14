2021 has been a huge year for Emily Rudd’s acting career. In what feels like the blink of an eye, she has gone from being relatively unknown to being the star of the second and third installments of Netflix’s Fear Street movie series. What many people don’t know, however, is that she’s been working hard for this moment for the last several years. Emily’s natural ability to light up the screen is undeniable and she brings something special to each scene she’s a part of. Her growing fan base will be happy to know that she has another project in the works at the moment, and we’ll hopefully be seeing lots more of her in the future. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Emily Rudd.
1. She’s From Minsoetta
Emily was born and raised in St. Paul, MN but there isn’t much information on the internet about her upbringing. We do know that she appears to be very close with her family and she has an older brother named Daniel. It’s unclear where Emily is currently living although it’s likely Los Angeles.
2. She’s Not Related To Paul Rudd
When people see or hear Emily’s name, one of the first things they probably wonder is whether she is related to Paul Rudd. Contrary to popular belief, the two are not related at all. In fact, Emily doesn’t appear to come from a family with any connections to the entertainment industry. Maybe one day, however, Emily and Paul will get the chance to work together.
3. She’s Been In Several Music Videos
Emily has gotten some awesome opportunities during her career, and many of them have been the chance to appear in music videos. Emily has been in videos for artists such as Justin Bieber and Skrillex. Working with such big-name artists can create some great networking opportunities.
4. She Did Martial Arts Growing Up
Sports were never really Emily’s thing, but when she was younger she did do some martial arts training along with the rest of her family. She also did gymnastics for a few years and ran cross country in high school. Even though she’s not involved in sports anymore, she still likes to stay active as much as she can.
5. The Fear Street Series Are Her First Film Roles
Many people may be surprised to know that working on Fear Street is the first time Emily has ever been in a movie. Prior to that, she’d only made three TV appearances and the rest of her experience came from music videos. Even though she’s new to the film industry, you’d never be able to tell. Since she’s already off to such a great start, people are really excited to see what she does in the future.
6. She’s Very Stylish
Emily may not be a professional model, but she definitely dresses like one. She has a great sense of style and clothing has given her another way to express herself. She’s great at putting outfits together and she isn’t afraid to try bright colors and bold patterns.
7. She Loves Learning New Things
In a YouTube video, Emily shared that she always enjoyed school when she was younger because she loves the experience of learning new things. Her days as a traditional student may be over, but her line of work gives her plenty of opportunities to come across new information.
8. She Loves Animals
Anyone who has ever had a pet knows that it’s one of the best experiences a person can have. There’s something special about the bond between humans and their pets that nothing else can compare to. Emily is an animal lover and she seems to have a special place in her heart for both dogs and cats.
9. She Likes Spending Time Outdoors
When Emily gets some time to spare, she loves spending it outside. She has lots of respect and appreciation for the beauty of nature, and she likes to be surrounded by it as much as she can. Some of her favorite things to do include beekeeping, hanging out with her dog, and swimming. Plus, being outdoors is a great way to disconnect from all of the commotion of the entertainment industry.
10. Christmas Is Her Favorite Holiday
Christmas is often considered the most wonderful time of the years, and it looks like Emily Rudd would agree. In her YouTube video, Emily shared that she loves Christmas, but it doesn’t have anything to do with getting gifts. From the decorations to the songs, Emily is the kind of person who has no trouble getting into the Christmas spirit.