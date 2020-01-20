10 Things You Didn’t Know about Emily Tosta

Emily Tosta is an actress who was born in the Dominican Republic. Currently, there are a lot of people who will recognize her because of her role on the Party of Five reboot. However, she has had other roles in other productions. Here are 10 things that you may or may not have known about Emily Tosta:
1. Born in the Dominican Republic
Tosta was born in the Dominican Republic. For those who are unfamiliar, the Dominican Republic is one of the two countries that can be found on the Caribbean island of Hispaniola. Set island is where Christopher Columbus set foot in 1492, which is why it became the site of the first Spanish settlement in the Americas. For a time, Spain controlled the whole of Hispaniola. However, its neglect of the western part of the island enabled its settlement by French pirates, with the result that it was eventually ceded to French control. As such, the French-speaking part went on to become Haiti, while the Spanish-speaking part went on to become the Dominican Republic.
2. Has a Dominican Father and a Venezuelan Mother
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Tosta’s father is Dominican. However, it is interesting to note that Tosta’s mother is Venezuelan. In short, Venezuela was one of the Spanish territories that broke loose when the Spanish Empire in the Americas started crumbling. For a short while, it was a part of the Republic of Gran Columbia, meaning that it could have become part of the same country as what is now the Dominican Republic if that latter had succeeded with its original aim upon gaining its initial independence.
3. Started Out Young
Like a lot of other actors and actresses, Tosta discovered her interest in acting when she was still very young. As a result, she started participating in more and more productions when she was still a child, which presumably prepared her to some extent for her current career of choice.
4. Her First Paid Acting Job Was In Annie
In time, Tosta’s first paid acting job was in a production of Annie. For those who are unfamiliar, Annie is a musical based on the comic strip Little Orphan Annie that was once published in newspapers. Said comic strip was focused on the titular girl’s adventures with her dog Sandy as well as her benefactor Oliver Warbucks who should be better-known to a lot of people as “Daddy” Warbucks. In total, Little Orphan Annie lasted the greater part of a century, meaning that it managed to last until June 13 of 2010.
5. Her First Paid Singing Job Was Singing At an Event
Speaking of which, Tosta’s first paid singing job saw her performing the U.S. anthem at an event meant to honor a judge of the Supreme Court of the United States. Said singing job was followed by others, with the result that Tosta gained a fair amount of experience performing before sizable crowds at notable events.
6. Moved to Miami and Then to LA
Tosta’s parents seemed to have been pretty supportive of her ambitions in the entertainment industries. After all, they moved to Miami, FL when she was still at the age of 12, which was very much meant to expand the range of opportunities available to her. Later on, once they had managed to establish themselves, they moved to Los Angeles, CA, which offered even more opportunities than Miami.
7. Used to Target the Spanish Market
It is interesting to note that Tosta’s initial efforts were focused upon the Spanish market, which made sense because English was neither her nor her family’s first language. In any case, it is worth mentioning that the Spanish market in the Americas is huge. After all, every single South American country with the exceptions of Brazil, Guyana, Suriname, and French Guinea speaks Spanish. On top of that, there are a number of North American countries such as Mexico and Cuba that speak Spanish as well. Since these countries speak Spanish, Spanish-language media has a much easier time crossing from one national market to another than if, say, it had to penetrate into a non-Spanish-speaking country.
8. Supports Various Causes
Tosta has been known to support a wide range of causes. For example, she has been known to support PETA, which fights for animal rights but is both very controversial and very high-profile thanks to its choice of tactics. Likewise, Tosta has been known to support everything from St. Judes Hospital to Thirst Project. Supposedly, Tosta has expressed an interest in founding her own charity at some point in the future, which would focus on the issues that are nearest and dearest to her heart.
9. On Party of Five Reboot
Currently, Tosta is on the Party of Five reboot. For those who are unfamiliar, said show is about the five children of the Acosta family who have to make it on their own because their parents have been deported from the United States to Mexico. This is very similar but not the same as the premise of its predecessor. In that one, the parents hadn’t been deported but were instead dead in a car accident, meaning that while the children were still struggling with daily life, they were doing so under somewhat different circumstances. Still, the new premise for the new show isn’t a bad move, not least because it offers it something to make it immediately stand out from its predecessor while being relevant for modern times with its modern issues.
10. Can Relate to the Experience of the Acosta Family
Tosta plays Lucia Acosta. As such, she would be one of the Acosta family’s two middle siblings along with her twin brother Beto Acosta. It is interesting to note that Tosta can relate to the Acosta family’s experience to an enormous extent. This is because her family went from the Dominican Republic to the United States without legal status. As a result, while she never faced a separation from her parents in the same way as her character, she can definitely claim some of the same experiences as her character thanks to how she grew up. Something that presumably makes for a richer, more engaging performance in her role as Lucia Acosta.