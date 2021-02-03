Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield is certainly no stranger to getting attention. She’s young and beautiful and already has a massive social media following. But since marrying NFL star, Baker Mayfield, that attention has grown exponentially. As you can imagine, the world wants to know everything about the talented quarterback’s new wife, and she seems to know exactly how to hold her own in the spotlight. While we’ll naturally get to learn more about her as the couple continues to grow, we thought it would be interesting to share the information we’ve already been able to learn about her. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield.
1. She Was Skeptical About Baker At First
One one hand, getting attention from a well-known professional athlete can be flattering. On the other, it can cause the red flags to start raising. After all, professional athletes are known to slide into lots of different people’s DMs, so it can be hard to know when you can take them seriously. When Baker first reached out to Emily, she was hesitant about striking up a conversation. After a few DM conversations, however, the pair agreed to meet up for lunch.
2. She Likes To Work Out
Emily may not be a professional athlete, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t still serious about staying active and keeping herself in great shape. Exercise is a part of Emily’s regular routine and she loves to incorporate all sorts of different methods to get a good workout in.
3. She’s All About Positivity
We all know that the world is full of negativity. Sometimes it can feel almost impossible not to be consumed by it. While it’s not always easy to see the bright side, Emily does her best to stay positive. Not only does she welcome this energy into her own life, but she likes to share it with others.
4. She Moved In With Baker After Dating For Just A Week
You know what they say, ‘when you know, you know’ and that’s exactly how things went down with Emily and Baker. Once the two finally met up in public, it didn’t take long for the sparks to start to fly. The couple moved in together within a week of dating and they haven’t looked back since.
5. She Studied At The University of Nebraska
From what we can tell, Emily is originally from Nebraska. She decided to stay in her home stage for college and she earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska. Not long after graduating, she decided to make a huge change and move to the Los Angeles area.
6. She Isn’t Afraid To Stand Up For Her Man
As a professional athlete, Baker is under constant scrutiny. If things don’t go his way out on the field, you can bet that there are going to be countless people with something to say about it. Emily isn’t having it, though. She has no problem speaking out in defense of Baker. On one occasion, she even tweeted the following after people criticized one of Baker’s recent performances: “Before critics and fans jump to conclusions after an injury, loss, etc. they should put themselves in the athletes’ shoes… but let’s be honest, they never could because they aren’t part of the 1.6%, the best in the world.”
7. She’s Older Than Baker
Some people may be surprised to know that there’s a bit of an age difference between Baker and Emily. At 29-years-old, Emily is actually four years older than him. While a four year age difference isn’t really much, many people would agree that 24 is fairly young to be married.
8. She Loves To Travel
Emily has an adventurous spirit and traveling is one of her favorite forms of adventure. She has gotten the chance to visit different parts of the United States as well as other countries. Now that she’s married to a football star, there will likely be a lot more traveling in her future.
9. Family Is Important To Her
Even though there isn’t a ton of information out there about Emily’s family, it’s clear that she is very close to her loved ones. She often shares photos of them on her Instagram account and it’s clear that her parents and her siblings have played very important roles in her life.
10. She Enjoys The Outdoors
When you’re looking for somewhere to go to clear your head and help you recharge, the outdoors is one of the best places to be. Emily enjoys spending as much time outside as she can. From swimming, to hiking, to mountain biking, she isn’t the type of girl who is afraid of a little nature.