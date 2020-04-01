10 Things You Didn’t Know About Emjay Anthony

Emjay Anthony is an American actor who is best known for his roles in the films “Bad Moms,” “Chef,” and “It’s Complicated.” He is a young and rising star who is already gathering a large collection of fans. We wanted to know more about this up and coming actor and we made some interesting discoveries about him that we thought fans would like to hear about. Here are 10 things that you probably didn’t know about Emjay Anthony.
1. His Birthday
Emjay was born in Clearwater Beach, Florida on June 1, 2003. He turned 16 last summer. His name at birth was Emjay Anthony Salazar. Although he didn’t change his name for the stage, he did leave off his surname. His parents are Trisha and Michael Salazar and he also has an older sister.
2. He started out as a model
Emjay began his career when he was just four years old. He was a model when he was very young and his debut was in a television commercial for the popular candy brand Werther’s. This was just the start of what would turn into a promising career in the entertainment industry.
3. Anthony moved from Florida to California at a young age
By the time that Emjay turned five, his family made the decision to relocate to California. This is where the action is for young aspiring actors. This was a wise move that they made in 2008, because the following year, Emjay’s acting career would make a major shift into high gear.
4. His first non-commercial acting job was in 2009
Just a year after his parents relocated the family to California, Emjay landed his first role in film. He made his debut in this genre in the film “It’s Complicated.” He was just 6 years old when he appeared with the leading actors in the film Alec Baldwin and Meryl Streep. Although it wasn’t a leading role it was certainly a good start for him. He played the part of Alec Balwin’s stepson which gave him some great exposure to viewers and to casting directors.
5. Emjay took a break from acting
Emjay took about 18 months off to resume a normal life in between acting jobs. After completing his work on his debut film, he went back to school and his studies. After a year and a half of normal life, he began auditioning for yet more film roles as well as for television commercials. It became clear that acting was his passion and it was something that he simply had to do.
6. He resumed his acting career in 2010
It didn’t take long before Emjay was ready to get back into the acting scene. He was signed with Coast to Coast acting agency and they helped him to line up auditions. He found a lot of work in television commercials, and he also landed two roles for pilot shows. These included “Applebaum” in 2012 and the Fox show “Rake” in 2014. For the latter, he ended up with a recurring role in the series as Adam Leon. Emjay found a lot of work as an actor. Fans may not be aware of all of the small roles that he played. In 2005, he made a guest appearance on an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” and he also appeared in “The Mentalist” in 2008.
7. His big break came with “Insurgent”
Emjay Anthony got his big break as an actor in 2015 when he was cast for a part in the Box Office hit film “Insurgent.” He played the part of Hector in the movie. The same year he landed the part of Max in the chiller and thriller Krampus, about a holiday villain that inspired fear in the hearts of the cast. The same year Emjay appeared in the TV movie “Members Only” as Evan, followed by a minor part in the 2016 “Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie.”
8. He has also done voice-over work
Anthony was chosen to provide the voice of the Young Wolf for the 2016 film “The Jungle Book.” This was yet one more type of acting that he branched into. After that, he appeared in “Bad Moms,” and “Incarnate.” In 2017 he was also busy with the television series “What Would Diplo Do?” and as Dylan in a reprisal of his role in “A Bad Moms Christmas.” In 2018 he appeared in “Replicas.”
9. He’s still going strong
Most recently, Emjay Anthony appeared in the role of Theo Perry in the 2020 pilot for the new television series “Council of Dads.” We haven’t had an update on his status for the rest of the season yet. He is also involved in a second television series this year. He was cast in the role of Young George from the television series “Tales from the Loop.” This project is currently in its post-production phase with no other information available at this time.
10. You can follow him on social media
If you’re a big fan of Emjay Anthony, you can follow him on social media. He is active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. While visiting his Instagram page we learned that NBC has made the commitment to pick up his new series “Council of Dads,” which is great news for Emjay and the rest of the crew. So far, he has 25.6k followers on Instagram and there are 35 posts. He has some great photos and notifications posted on the page. He’s doing a good job of keeping his fans updated on what is currently trending for him in his career, and on a limited basis, in his personal life. He has some great shots up of himself with co-stars and with family members so check it out because he has been making fairly regular updates on the page.