Since beginning her acting career in the mid 1990s, Emma Booth has gone on to build a very impressive resume. The talented actress has dozens of on screen credits to her name and the list is nowhere near finished. Emma is known for her role in several TV shows including Once Upon a Time, Glitch, and The Gloaming. Emma has also appeared in movies such as Introducing the Dwights and H is for Happiness. No matter what kind of project she’s working on, Emma can always be relied on to put on an incredible performance. Although she has yet to make an on screen appearance in 2021, there’s no doubt that we’ll be seeing plenty more of her on our screens. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Emma Booth.
1. She Began Her Career As A Model
Emma was born and raised in Australia which is where she also began her career as a model when she was a teenager. She got the opportunity to model all over the world though she eventually decided to transition into acting. The move was natural for Emma as she had always wanted to be an actress.
2. She Loves To Cook
Since Emma’s schedule tends to be so busy, it’s easy to assume that she doesn’t have time to cook. In reality, however, she typically makes it a point to make time. She enjoys cooking and it’s one of her favorite ways to relieve stress while also giving herself something delicious to look forward to.
3. She’s Happily Married
Love is one of those things that usually comes when people are least expecting it. In 2013, Emma married a music producer named Dominick Joseph Luna. The couple doesn’t have any children together. This marriage appears to be the only public relationship she’s had over the years.
4. She Has Had Supernatural Experiences
If you believe that ghosts and other supernatural beings exist, then you and Emma have something in common. During an interview with SMH she said, “There is stuff going on in other realms – I have had experiences with ghosts before.” She didn’t go into detail about her experiences, but it’s clear that she is a believer.
5. She Loves Nature
Just because Emma has spent the last four decades in the entertainment industry doesn’t mean that she entirely wrapped up in the flashing lights and glamour. At the end of the day, she’s a very down to earth person who always appreciates the simple things in life. When she has free time, she loves to spend it outdoors. From exploring local trails to hanging out by the water, Emma is definitely the kind of person who has lots of love and respect for nature.
6. She Has A Special Routine For Getting Out Of Character After Filming
Getting into character can be a very intense experience for most actors, and sometimes it can be difficult to detach. After filming each night, Emma does something called the Shakti Shake. According to Diana Yoga, the Shakti Shake involves shaking “your body, fast bringing the awareness inwards, getting the kundalini (energy) flowing, working with your Prana (breath), loosening up and finding Dharana (concentration) again. Like goosebumps that just arrives in your body without any explanation, a Shakti Shake often takes form without any heads up.” Emma finds that this is the perfect way to center herself after a long day.
7. She Has Several Tattoos
Many people may not have realized that Emma is a part of team tatted since most of her ink is usually covered up. Emma has several tattoos that all have a very important meaning in her life. Among them are a tattoo of a fairy on her back which she likes to think of as her “guardian fairy“. She also has to word “love” tattooed on her hip.
8. She Believes In The Power Of Manifestation
Emma is a firm believer in the idea that she has the power to create the reality she wants, and this is something she incorporates into her every day life. Emma told SMH, “I’m a great believer in manifestation, in focusing intently on what you want to create.” This mindset has helped her stay positive when things in her career haven’t gone her way.
9. Elizabeth Moss Is Her Favorite Actress
Ever actor has another actor whose work they greatly admire. In a Q&A on her Instagram profile, Emma shared that Elizabeth Moss is her favorite actress of all-time. Moss is best-known for playing the main character, June, in the popular Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale.
10. She Believes In Reincarnation
Emma is a very spiritual person and her beliefs have always played a big role in her life. When one of her followers asked what she thinks happens to people after they die, Emma revealed that she believes in the idea if reincarnation. She also mentioned that she thinks she has inhabited the earth many times before in different bodies.