Every TV actors dream is to get a main role on a popular TV show, and that dream has become reality for Emma Paetz. Although she is relatively new to the industry she’s already gotten a major break that has helped launch her career. The talented actress is best-known for playing Martha Kane in the TV series Pennyworth. Thanks to the role Emma has become an international star and she has shown that she has the depth and skill to play a character who has many layers. As her career goes on, it will be interesting to see what other kinds of characters Emma gets the chance to play. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Emma Paetz.
1. She Is A Formally Trained Actress
Emma’s natural talent shines through every time she steps in front of the camera, but she’s also put in a lot of hard work to help herself reach her full potential. She studied at Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. The school is known for producing several notable alumni including Lily James, Michaela Coel, and Daniel Craig.
2. She is Not Into Social Media
There are probably countless fans who have attempted to find Emma on social media, but unfortunately their searches wouldn’t have turned much. Emma is a private person and and she doesn’t seem to have any interest in being active on social media. As far as we can tell, she has no verified accounts.
3. She Has Less Than 10 On Screen Credits
Emma approaches each role with the poise and professionalism if someone who has been in the business for decades. For that reason, some people will be shocked to know that she only has eight acting credits. In fact, when it comes on screen work, she has only been acting consistently for the last five years.
4. She Loves Theater
Even though she doesn’t have the most extensive list of on screen credits, Emma has plenty of experience. Like many other talented actors, she got her start in theater and has been a part of several stage productions including a 2017 run of the play No Place for a Woman.
5. She Loves Complex Roles
Every actor has something different that draws them to a role. For Emma, that thing is complexity. During an interview with Small Things Theatre, Emma shared that she is especially drawn to playing characters who have complex layers. I think viewers would also agree that she definitely has the talent to pull it off.
6. She Didn’t Think She Could Play Someone Like Martha
Being cast as Martha has been the biggest thing to happen to Emma so far in her career, but during an interview with Yahoo she admitted that she didn’t think she’d ever get a role like that. She said, “In my career, I didn’t really see myself as someone who would get to take on those sorts of roles, so it has been pretty cool.” Now that she’s gotten the chance to play Martha, she says that it’s been a great experience.
7. She Likes To Make Viewers Think
TV shows, movies, and plays were all designed to keep people entertained, but that isn’t the only thing Emma hopes to do with her work. She hopes that the projects she works on will inspire people to think and reflect. With what she brings to ever role she plays, there’s no doubt she accomplishes this.
8. She Has Always Been A Bruno Heller Fan
Emma has had the pleasure of working with well-known screenwriter Bruno Heller on Pennywise, and she says that she’s been a fan of his long before they started working together. She told CBR, “I knew Bruno Heller’s work really well from his work on the series Rome he did. I was obsessed with that series when it came out…”
9. She Doesn’t Do Many Interviews
Interviews are par for the course for people who work in the entertainment industry, but it looks like Emma keeps her interviews to a minimum. This could be because she enjoys her privacy or simply because she’s still kind of early on in her career. Either way, this is something that could definitely change as she becomes more established.
10. She Likes To Stay Positive
With all of the negative that goes on in the world it can be hard to keep a positive outlook. Despite the ups and downs that come along with life and a career in the entertainment industry, Emma does her best to remain optimistic. This mindset will certainly come in handy as she moves through her career.