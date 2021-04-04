10 Things You Didn’t Know about Emmylou Harris

If you thought the name Emmylou Harris sounded like something out of a country song, you might be correct. She’s the country artist who has won 14 Grammys and been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and she’s made history as one of the most prominent and successful singers and songwriters in the country music genre. She’s a special woman, and it’s time fans get to know her and all that she has accomplished in her life.
1. She’s From the South
Emmylou Harris is a true southerner. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama, but she was not raised there her entire life. She was born on April 2, 1947, in Birmingham because that is where her military father was stationed at the time.
2. She Went Through a Difficult Time
When she was only 5, her father was overseas in Korea in 1952. A Marine Corps officer, he was reported missing in 1952 (missing in action, to be specific). Not knowing what was going on, if he was alive or dead, or if he was being held prisoner, his family spent 10 long months worried about him. He was a prisoner of war during that time. He spent 10 months held captive before his release.
3. She Moved Around
Her father’s career kept her family on the move. Her mother was a military spouse, so they moved homes regularly. She was able to spend some years in North Carolina, and she eventually graduated from high school when she was in Virginia.
4. She Went to College
Of course, she went to college. She was the high school class valedictorian, and she was beyond smart. She attended university at the UNCG School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at the University of North Carolina. She earned a drama scholarship there, and she took advantage of it. She studied music while at university.
5. She’s A College Drop Out
Shockingly, she did not finish college. She eventually grew tired of her studies and made the decision to drop out and pursue her career in music. She wanted to move to New York and see where that would take her. She worked waiting tables while performing where she could, and that’s when she fell in love.
6. She Got Married Three Times
Her first husband was Tom Slocum. They married in 1969 and divorced only a year later. They did, however, have a daughter. Her name is Mika Hallie Slocum. She married Brian Ahern in 1977 and divorced him in 1984. They have a daughter by the name of Meghann Ahern. She married Paul Kennerley in 1985 and divorced him in 1993. She did not marry again.
7. She is a Grandmother
It was 2009 when she welcomed her first and only grandchild. Her daughter gave birth to a little girl she calls Prudence. Emmylou Harris never remarried after her third marriage fell apart, but she also keeps her personal life very much to herself. We don’t know if she’s had any more grandchildren since, or if she continues to only have one on which she gets to dote.
8. She Didn’t Sing Country Music At First
When she was younger, she didn’t think that country music was for her. She was a folk singer doing what she could in Washington D.C. to try and start her career. She didn’t think that country was a good genre, and she didn’t prefer it. She claims now that she wasn’t mature enough at the time to think that she could appreciate it the way that she does now. It’s an interesting outlook.
9. She’s Wealthy
Emmylou Harris is a wealthy woman. Over the span of her long career, she’s amassed a fortune estimated somewhere in the range of $15 million. She is one of the most famous women in the world, and she’s also gotten to work with some of the most famous people in the world. Her career has been one filled with success, and it’s been something she’s continued to be proud of.
10. She’s Very Private
Despite the fact that she will happily discuss her career with you, she’s not going to share the most intimate moments of her life. She’s not going to share the things that meant the most to her, or the moments that brought her the most joy. She’s had a million moments in her life that haven’t made it to the news or the internet, but that doesn’t mean she’s not fully invested in living life to the fullest and keeping her most prized family memories to herself.