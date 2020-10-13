Every once in a while there is an actor who seemingly comes out of nowhere and blows viewers away. E’myri Crutchfield is one of those actors in 2020. In just five years, E’myri’s career has already reached heights that many actors can only dream of. Despite being relatively new to the industry, she landed a main role in the anthology series, Fargo. The role has introduced E’myri and has talented to millions of people and viewers are excited to watch the talented young actress do her thing. Her resume may not be very long at the moment, but I have a good feeling we will be seeing plenty more of her in the years to come. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about E’myri Crutchfield.
1. She’s A New Orleans Native
E’myri was born and raised in New Orleans and she is very proud of her roots. She loves the culture of the area and enjoys eating one of the city’s most popular items, crawfish. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she spent almost the entirety of the lockdown in New Orleans. It’s unclear whether or not she still lives in the city or has relocated elsewhere.
2. She Love The Drama Genre
E’myri is grateful for any opportunity that comes her way, but she definitely has a preference when it comes to the genre she prefers to act in. She told W Magazine, “I love drama. I normally get a lot of comedy and lighthearted stuff, but I love tapping in to that dramatic side…”
3. Her Mom Encouraged Her To Get Into Acting As A Child
Some parents are disappointed when they find out that their children show interest in things that don’t relate directly to academics. That’s not how E’myri’s mom felt, though. When E’myri was very young, her mother noticed that her daughter had a knack for doing impressions. She enrolled her daughter in local acting classes and it became clear that E’Myri was a natural when it came to acting.
4. She Likes Learning About Psychology
Education is something that has always been important to E’myri and she loves getting the chance to learn new things. During her interview with W Magazine she said, “I also want to look into psychology and just learning how the human mind works and how people react to certain things, just get all the technical things out of it. Because that’s what acting is about. It’s about observing and feeding that into your acting.”
5. She Isn’t Very Active On Social Media
As an actress in her early 20s, most people would probably assume that E’myri would be all over social media, but she actually isn’t. She does have accounts on Twitter and Instagram, but she doesn’t use them frequently. She hasn’t tweeted in more than 3 years and she’s only posted on Instagram 17 times in nearly two years.
6. She Ran Track In School
E’myri was still in school when she was cast as Kizzy in the remake of Roots. However, it was still important for her to enjoy many of the ‘normal’ aspects of teenage life. She continued to attend the same school and she was also a member of the track and field team.
7. She’s A Proud Dog Mom
E’myri doesn’t have any children of her own yet, but she’s already flexing her mom muscle thanks to her fur baby. She is a devoted dog mom who loves to spend time with her pup, Duke. Surprisingly, she hasn’t created a separate Instagram account for Duke, but I think that’s something her fans would appreciate.
8. She Encourages People To Never Give Up On Their Dreams
She may be early in her career, but E’Myri already has some helpful advice to share with those who are aspiring to achieve success in acting. In an interview with Celeb Mix she said, “My advice is to never give up on your dreams. Always stay true to who you are and what you want in life.”
9. She Was Nominated For An NAACP Image Award
One of the most rewarding things an actor can experience is being rewarded for all the hard work you’ve put in. E’myri hasn’t won any major awards yet, but in 2017 she was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-series) for her role in Roots.
10. She Loves Watching YouTube Videos
E’myri may be a rising star, but she doesn’t let any of that go to her head. She still has many of the same hobbies she’s had for several years which includes listening to music and watching videos on YouTube. Her favorite types of videos include makeup tutorials and videos about natural hair care.