Engineer Builds Tiny Baby Yoda Pod That Actually Flies

Some minds are certainly jogged by different parts of pop culture since to be fair there are a lot of people out there that might never have thought about such a thing as this. But it’s impressive to be serious and the intricate detail is enough to make a person believe that it was worth it even if it’s an idea that may or may not take off, no pun intended. Looking at the design, everything said in the video makes a lot of sense considering that as little as Baby Yoda’s figurine is, every gram is bound to count since the small vessel being used can’t be too heavy or it wouldn’t take off in the first place. Plus, the fact that the rotors have to be positioned to where they won’t strike each other makes the construction a little wonkier since it would need to be able to actually balance itself in the air without tipping one way or the other. One can imagine that it wouldn’t have a lot of flight time within that small battery either, but it would be just enough to have some fun and enjoy the novelty of it. To be certain it’s a good idea and it would definitely be marketable, but it’s easy to see how pieces would be lost and the whole thing would be kind of a hazard for certain ages, which might mean recommending it to kids 6 or 7 and up. Be honest, a lot of us adults would likely want this thing in our Christmas stocking or perhaps for a birthday or, well, just because.
Ever since The Child came on the scene last year in a surprise reveal on The Mandalorian he’s been considered to be one of the most popular characters in the show and addition to pop culture that people can’t get enough of. There have even been lengthy discussions on which baby characters are cuter, a discussion that has seen Baby Yoda settled at the top quite often. Toys depicting this little guy’s likeness were actually postponed for a while to keep the surprise, and they were even held up a bit after that for the Christmas season. Once they were able to be purchased though, a lot of toys and other merchandise went very quickly since a new character in the Star Wars franchise was bound to generate a great deal of interest with fans. While a lot of fans still want to know whether Baby Yoda is actually related somehow to the Yoda people have known about for so long, or Yaddle, the other member of the Jedi High Council that is the same species as Yoda, there’s no way to tell at the moment since their species has been left shrouded in mystery, and there’s still a lot that isn’t known about Yoda or his homeworld.
That makes it even more exciting to think of how Din Djarin is going to possibly find Baby Yoda’s homeworld or someone that can help him develop his powers since the Empire is still looking for him and there are plenty of other bounty hunters that would love to claim the child as their prize so they can collect the enormous sum that the Empire is putting up. Then there’s the idea that a lot of people just don’t like Din and would enjoy taking him in for a bounty or taking him out just for the fun of it. This was something that Din had to deal with in the first season when hooking up with an old associate that planned to doublecross him after Din helped to free one the person’s other associates. On the plus side, Din doesn’t trust a lot of people, and for good reason, since it helps to keep him alive and in one piece. But since becoming involved with Baby Yoda he’s definitely had a much harder life than he had before, despite the fact that Mandalorians have obviously been in decline in the Star Wars universe for some time.
Season 2 is already looking up in a big way since there’s a great deal that’s about to happen, and there’s talk of a season 3 and then season 4 that will be coming along as well, meaning that it’s very possible that Din and Baby Yoda might spend a lot more time together, or that he might have his world rocked according to the Jedi since the Mandalorians don’t trust the Jedi, and following Return of the Jedi, during the time period in which this story takes place, the Jedi are scattered obviously since Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker obviously don’t know anything about each other, or haven’t had a great deal of time to learn from each other. The fate of Baby Yoda and Din is going to be interesting to watch, as many fans might agree.