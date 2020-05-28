Eniko Parrish is best-known for being married to comedian/actor, Kevin Hart. Although being married to a celebrity comes with lots of perks, Enikos’t time in the spotlight hasn’t always been pleasant. When she and Kevin first got together, many accused her of being the reason Kevin Hart’s previous marriage didn’t work out. In 2017, she also had to deal with lots of unwanted attention when gossip sites began circulating stories that Kevin Hart was cheating on her while she was pregnant with their child. However, despite all of the ups and downs she’s had to face, Eniko has handled all of them with class, grace, and patience. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Eniko Parrish.
1. She Has Diverse Ancestry
Since coming into the spotlight, Eniko’s ethnicity has always been a topic of interest. For a while, people speculated about what her background could be, but she has made it very clear that she has Jamaican/Chinese roots and she is very proud of her background.
2. She Was On BET’s Rip The Runway
Long before she became Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko was a model who was working hard to establish herself in the industry. She got her start on BET’s modeling show, Rip the Runway. She appeared on the show in 2013 where she showed off her impressive model walk.
3. She Met Kevin In 2009
Since Kevin wasn’t officially divorced from his previous wife until 2011, lots of people were curious about when he and Eniko originally got together. Apparently, the couple met in 2009. It’s unclear exactly when they started dating, but they didn’t make the first public appearance as a couple until 2011.
4. She’s A Brand Ambassador
With a following of more than 3 million people on Instagram, Eniko has worked hard to build a strong online presence. Needless to say, her hard work has definitely paid off. But her massive number of followers isn’t just about popularity, it’s also created a business opportunity. She is a brand ambassador for the popular athleisure company, Fabletics.
5. She’s Really Into Fitness
Eniko may have a pretty face and a small frame, but don’t let that fool you. She isn’t afraid to get a little sweaty and she loves spending time in the gym. From cardio to heavy lifting, Eniko does it all. She even loves sharing her workouts and fitness tips with her followers on Instagram.
6. She Loves To Travel
People who travel often will tell you that visiting new places is good for the soul. There’s something about the experience of exploring new cultures that can truly be life changing. Eniko knows this very well, and loves to spend as much time as she can traveling. As you can imagine, she’s been able to go to some very cool destinations such as St. Lucia, Thailand, and of course, Jamaica.
7. She Learned About Kevin’s Infidelity Through A DM
After news broke of Kevin Hart’s infidelity in 2017, Eniko stayed quiet for a while. In 2019, she finally decided to break her silence and reveal how she found out about the situation. Eniko said, “How I found out was a DM. I don’t know who it was. They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman.” Despite the public embarrassment she added, “It was a lot for me, but we’ve been through it, we’ve gone through it, we passed it and he’s a better man now because of it… I believe in second chances.”
8. She Has a Great Relationship With Her Step Children
During his marriage to Torrei Hart, Kevin had two children: Heaven and Hendrix. Although Kevin’s divorce from Torrei got a little messy, the two seem to have come to a good place in regards to co-parenting. Eniko also has a great relationship with Kevin’s older children and she loves spending time with them.
9. She’s From Baltimore
Lots of people assume that Eniko is from the west coast, but that isn’t the case at all. She was actually born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s not entirely clear when she decided to leave, but ultimately, she relocated to California to pursue her modeling career. She currently resides in Los Angeles with her family.
10. She Loves Music
Eniko may not be a musician herself, but she’s a huge music fan. She particularly enjoys hip-hop, dancehall, and R&B. Recently, she decided to share some of her favorite songs with the world when she participated in the 30 day song challenge on Instagram. If you’re looking for some music recommendations, she’s got plenty of them.