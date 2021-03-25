The last year or so has been a very uncertain time for a lot of people. For Eric Kofi-Abrefa, however, it’s also been a time of great growth for his acting career. Most people know Eric best from his role as Noah Webster in the Hulu series Harlots, but now he’s back with another major opportunity. He currently has a role in the new Netflix series, The One and it has given him the chance to share his talents with a huge international audience. As we all know, the massive streaming platform has helped countless actors boost their careers, and it could potentially do the same for Eric. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Eric Kofi-Abrefa.
1. He Is A Formally Trained Actor
There doesn’t seem to be any information on Eric’s journey to becoming a professional actor, but we do know that he’s put a lot of work in to get where he is today. He studied acting at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Wales. The school boasts several other notable alumni including Dougray Scott and Anthony Hopkins.
2. He Is A Musician
By now, most people know that Eric can do his thing in front of a camera, but what many don’t know is that he’s also pretty nice with a guitar and a microphone. Eric is a talented musician although it seems like music is something he only does as a hobby. He hasn’t released any music of his own and it’s unclear if he has any plans to.
3. He Likes To Travel
Traveling is one of the best experiences a person can have and Eric is the kind of person who wants to get out and see as much of the world as he can. He has been fortunate to be in a position that has allowed him to travel to different places. In 2019 he got the chance to visit Hungary.
4. He Was In A Video Game
Eric’s on-screen work is what has gotten him the most attention thus far, but he’s also dabbled into the world of voice acting. He has been in two video games: Battlefield 1 and The Crew 2. There’s no information on whether he has plans to do more video games or other voice-acting roles in the future.
5. He Has Over 30 Acting Credits
Some people may think of Eric as a newcomer, but the reality is that he’s actually been acting on screen for the last 15 years. During that time he has been able to work on several successful projects and he’s built a resume that now includes 35 acting credits.
6. He Is A Private Person
There are plenty of people in the spotlight who can’t help but overshare on the details of their personal lives, but Eric appears to be the kind of actor who really appreciates his privacy. Although he is active on social media most of his posts relate to his work and he also hasn’t done very many interviews.
7. He Is A Soccer Fan
Soccer is easily one of the most popular sports in the world and it’s especially popular in the UK. As someone who was raised in London, it’s only right that Eric is a big soccer fan. Although we know he really loves the sport, it’s unclear which team is his favorite.
8. He Has Theater Experience
Eric has devoted the last several years of his career to focusing on on-screen work, but like many other formally trained actors he also has experience in the theater world. He loves being on stage and has been a part of productions with the famed Royal Court Theatre.
9. He Has Ghanian Roots
Since Eric is a private person, there isn’t a lot of iformation out there on his upbringing or his overall background. We do know that he is based on London and has lived there for most — if not all — of his life. His family, however, is originally from Ghana and he likes to go back and visit any time he gets the chance. At some point, he would also love to work with some of the well-known people in the Ghanian entertainment industry.
10. He Loves Spreading Good Vibes
There’s no shortage of negative things going on in the world and it can be difficult not to dwell on them. Eric, however, does his best to always see the bright side of things. From what we can tell, he’s a very positive person who’s all about sharing good vibes with everyone he comes in contact with.