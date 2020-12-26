10 Things You Didn’t Know about Erica Fernandes

Imagine making headlines every single time you leave your house. It has to be a situation that makes you feel partially good about the level of success you’ve reached, but also completely invaded in terms of privacy. While we cannot speak for Erica Fernandes, we can say that she just made headlines all over the place for nothing more than a dress. She went out recently wearing a sheer dress the press deemed risqué, and now she’s all over the news for it. It makes us wonder how she feels, but it also makes us wonder just how much her fans know about her and the life she’s lived.
1. She’s Very Young
She’s a veteran actor, but she’s also a young woman. She was born on May 7, 1993. This means she celebrated her 27th birthday in 2020. She certainly looks young, and we imagine she will continue to do so when she ages a bit more due to the fact that she makes self-care a priority in her own life.
2. She’s A Pageant Girl
She’s not just an actress. She was a beauty queen for many years. She participated in pageants in and around India. She’s been doing this since 2010, which would have made her a teen when she got her start in pageants. That’s how it typically works, though. Women start young and they perfect their craft as they get older.
3. She’s A YouTuber
In addition to being a famous Indian actress and pageant queen, she’s also a YouTuber. She has her own channel in which she helps her fans learn more about their skin, their makeup, their health, and so much more. She’s what you might call a lifestyle vlogger, and she spends a great deal of her time helping others achieve the kind of inner success that they are looking for.
4. She’s In a Relationship
Back in June of 2020, she did an interview in which she revealed to the world that she’s been in a relationship for more than three years without telling anyone. She alluded to the fact that her boyfriend is not famous, he is not in the industry, and that he is someone who keeps to himself. She respects his privacy and works to give him as much as she can even though she’s a famed actress.
5. She Recently Had Her Parents Move Out of Her Home
They’ve always lived together, and now she’s got them living elsewhere. It wasn’t a dramatic situation, however. She simply had her parents move into their own home because her father is a heart patient and her mother has TB. She was too afraid to put them at risk by working during the pandemic and coming home to them at night and potentially exposing them to COVID-19 with compromised immune systems.
6. She’s Celebrating Christmas in Her New Home
She recently bought herself a home in Mumbai, and she is really excited to spend her first Christmas in her own home. She’s been decorating, she’s working hard to make the celebrations special, and she’s all over making this a memorable Christmas for herself and for her own family. We love that.
7. She’s Spending the Holiday with Her Girl Gang
She says that it’s her girlfriends who are helping her decorate her home for the holidays, and she is so excited about that. Having them over to help her decorate and to spend time together is a beautiful thing. She will also spend the holiday with her brother, and her mom and dad will also be there to celebrate with her. Good for them for making the time to be together right now.
8. Her Secret Boyfriend Does Not Like Seeing Her On Screen
Well, perhaps we should clarify a little something. He likes to watch her on television and see her work, but he does not like to see any of her romantic situations with other men on television. We can see that. We imagine it’s never easy to watch your significant other being romantic and intimate with someone else even if it is for work.
9. She’s Very Private
For someone who can be in the press nonstop simply because of a dress she chose to wear, she is someone who is quite good at keeping her private life to herself. Imagine how difficult it is to have a 3-year romance with someone and the world knows nothing about it. You can’t leave your home without the world wanting to know what you are wearing, but you can keep a boyfriend secret for that long? She’s good.
10. Family is Everything to Her
If there is one thing we can say about this young actress, it’s that she makes it very clear her family is more important to her than anything. She’s close to her parents and her brother, and she will not take any risks when it comes to their health and wellbeing. They are a very close family.