10 Things You Didn’t Know about Erika Costell

Erika Costell has a complicated story. It’s one filled with different things, but it is easy to tell. What you need to know about her is that she really did become famous working for someone who was already internet famous, and fans loved that she was so girl-next-door. She was innocent and sweet, and it’s what attracted people to her. Her recent announcement that she’s decided to move her internet personality over to OnlyFans has caused quite a stir. It’s a website that has almost become synonymous with nudity and the profiting of sharing very intimate photos and videos with fans. Her girl-next-door personality is not going to last very long with this new venture, and we thought we’d get to know more about her.
1. She’s Young
She’s only 27 as of 2020. She was born on November 12, 1992. She’s celebrating her birthday in the midst of a time when the world is very uncertain, when it looks like lockdowns might be the thing that occur again come late January, and we hope she was able to celebrate as best she could before this happens again.
2. She’s From Ohio
She was born in Toledo. It’s a well-known city in Ohio, but she was not raised there. Her family moved to Michigan when she was young. She was raised in Bedford Township along with her 12 siblings. Yes, we did say she has 12 siblings. Yes, that’s a lot. No, we don’t know how her parents did it.
3. She’s a Model
At the age of 16, she began modeling. She worked with talent agencies like Wilhelmina, which is a very well-known model management company. She also worked with DAN Talent Group, which is a much lesser-known situation. She spent years working as a model, and she even did some modeling for Victoria’s Secret when she was a bit older.
4. She’s Almost a College Graduate
When she finished her high school career, she decided to go to college. It was a good choice, and it was something that she was proud of. However, she also made the decision to leave before her final semester. That’s not an easy decision to make when you are that close to graduation. She attended Middle Tennessee State. We don’t know much about the university.
5. She’s Worked for Jake Paul
It was 2015 when she went to work for the famous internet sensation as his assistant. She did a good job of it, and it helped to bring her some fame of her own. She started a vlog, she began doing a few other things, and her fan base began to grow exponentially. When she and Jake Paul began dating, she also took over as COO of his business when Nick Crompton left. However, their relationship did not work out and she left his team in 2048.
6. She’s Not Selling Nudes Online
The premise behind OnlyFans is that people can subscribe to the people they enjoy following, pay a small fee, and they can have access to very personal aspects of that person’s life. Most people use it for virtual pornography businesses, but she will not be doing the same. Her concept is that she can be herself without being censored or judged, and she can just share behind-the-scenes of her life that other people might be interested ins eeing.
7. She’s Nervous
Her new venture makes her nervous, but we think that’s a good thing. If it does not make you nervous, is it helping you grow? We aren’t sure that it is, so this means she’s growing and sharing a bit more about herself that might make her future a little brighter. Being nervous is a good thing, and it’s a thing we can only hope to see more of.
8. She’s Got a Teen Choice Award
She really does. You might not know this about her, but she’s a woman with a Teen Choice. She earned the award back in 2018. It was given to her because she was a Choice Music Web Star. It’s helped her to take her singing career to a new level in life, and she’s living it up with that one.
9. She Has a Label
She’s created her own label. It’s called BIA Entertainment, and it’s a label that she designed so that women can do what they need to do while supporting one another. She’s very proud of this endeavor, and it’s also allowed her to spend time working on her music career in another capacity, too.
10. She’s Ready to be Wild
She’s really ready to admit to her fans that she’s a lot wilder than they think she is. She’s curated such a careful persona over the years, and she’s ready to show people the truth about who she is and what she is like. It’s what’s changing the game for her.