Erika De La Cruz’ path to success certainly hasn’t been easy, but she’s always been determined to never give up. The multi-talented TV personality and best-selling author has a story that sounds like something out of Hollywood. Fueled by passion, Erika strong work ethic and positive attitude are unmatched. Her ability to make something from nothing has made her a very inspirational figure. Erika has officially become a girl boss and she is more than happy to use her experiences to help others. If you haven’t heard of her, she’s definitely someone worth learning more about. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Erika De La Cruz.
1. She Was Homeless
Homelessness is something that most people think could never happen to them. However, Erika De La Cruz’ life is proof that anyone can fall onto hard times. Erika De La Cruz was raised in an upper middle class family in northern California where her parents owned a Mexican restaurant. However, the economic crisis of 2009 quickly put her family’s restaurant out of business. During Erika’s freshman year in college, her family lost everything and she was forced to live in her car for several months.
2. You Can Book Her As Your Mentor
If you’re impressed by Erika’s success and want to learn from her, the good news is she’s created a way for you to do just that. She has set up online mentoring services through her brand Passion to Paycheck. By joining the VIP community, you can get mentorship from Erika.
3. She’s Married
Even in 2020, there’s a misconception that women can’t have successful careers and successful personal lives. However, Erika doesn’t believe in the notion that you have to pick one. She has managed to find a good balance between her career and her personal life. She is happily married to Josh Purtle who is the founder and CEO of a California based marketing company called Connection Brands, LLC.
4. She Started A YouTube Channel
Creating content is one of the things Erika is passionate about. Most of her following is on Instagram, but she has also expanded into YouTube. She has been posting videos consistently for the last three years and although she only has 1,500 subscribers her videos have gotten more than 91,000 total views.
5. She Likes To Take Breaks From Her Phone
Given Erika’s line of work, she usually has to spend a good amount of time on her phone. She told Thrive Global, “I spend a pretty significant amount of time without my phone. My well-being is number one. I actually have two phones. I call my second one my “safe” phone, rarely do I share the number — and it never rings. It’s safe to use for meditation at night or to do work online and on social media in the daytime — without in-bound text messages or calls interrupting.”
6. She Went To Sleep Rehab
When most people hear the word rehab, drugs and alcohol are probably the first things that come to mind. Erika went to rehab for an entirely different reason, though. After being diagnosed with sleep deprivation, Erika she went to rehab for a year to help develop better sleeping habits.
7. She Started Her Career Working In Broadcasting
When Erika started her career, doing what she does now was something she only dreamed of. She said, “After college, I got a job with Entercom Broadcasting that was looking for a marketing director. I was 23 years old then and 10 people quit within my first week because they didn’t want a 23-year-old bossing them around.”
8. She Has A Free Master Class
Erika has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to leadership and professionalism. Even though some successful people can be stingy when it comes to sharing their information, Erika is the exact opposite. She created a free Master Class for people looking to grow their social media following and make money in the process.
9. She Has A TikTok
TikTok has taken over the social media world in 2020. Erika has decided to join in on the fun as well. Most of her TikToks contain helpful tips on how people can use the power of manifestation to accomplish their goals, but she also likes to participate in a dance challenge here and there.
10. She Starts Each Day On A Positive Note
A positive attitude can really make life more enjoyable. It’s no secret that things aren’t always going to go the way you want them to, and sometimes it’s important to be able to be happy what you have despite not getting what you want. Erika is a very positive person and she likes to begin each day by thinking of the things she’s grateful for.