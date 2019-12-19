10 Things You Didn’t Know about Erika Girardi

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has given us a look into the lives of the posh and wealthy. Sometimes we’re completely surprised by what and who we find there. Erika Girardi is one of those surprises. While she’s not always as perfect as she looks, this “Pretty Mess” is more than meets the eye. For example, did you know Erika hit on her future husband first and then told off his secretary when she called to ask Erika to go on a date with him? She made him call and ask in person. We love how comfortable she is with her body and her life, so we had to know more. Here are ten things you didn’t know about Erika Girardi.
1. Surprisingly Sporty
When you watch the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (or anywhere else for that matter), the first thing that pops into your mind isn’t the great outdoors. Yet there’s at least one housewife that loves getting back to nature. Erika Girardi is a huge fan of fishing. It may seem unlikely, but she enjoys the sport, and she has plenty of pictures to prove it.
2. Afraid of the Dark
People are fearful of all sorts of things. Some fear aging and their inevitable death, while others dislike crowds or clowns. However, Erika doesn’t seem to mind any of those things, but she is afraid of the dark. With all the bright lights and glamor in her life, we’re sure Erika doesn’t see too many shadows, but she’s genuinely afraid of what lurks there. Girardi has even confessed that she fears there might be monsters waiting to get her.
3. Her Son
For a while, after she divorced her first husband, Erika was a single mom living and struggling in New York. Clearly, the two share a special bond. Tommy Zizzo is a police officer. The dedicated mother revealed on an episode of the show that her biggest fear is not the dark, but instead that something will happen to her son. He does a dangerous job after all, and it’s possible that he could be hurt or killed in the line of duty.
4. Early Performer
Some people go their entire lives without figuring out what they want most, and others spend all their time pursuing a path that isn’t meant to be. Fortunately for Girardi, she always knew that performing was what she wanted most, and she’s found ways to make it happen. It probably helps that she grew up in a talented family. Her mother played the piano, and she grew up listening to classical music performed live. Their styles may be very different, but the talent carried over from mother to daughter.
5. Real Housewives of… Atlanta?
Erika Girardi might have ended up living a very different housewife’s life. She is originally from Atlanta. Though Erika initially moved to New York to follow her dreams, it was only after Erika headed west to L.A. that things eventually worked out for the star. It’s interesting to think that she might have been one of the ladies on Real Housewives of Atlanta instead if things had gone a little differently.
6. Erica Jayne
With a famous and very talented husband like lawyer Thomas Girardi, some folks might assume at first glance that Erika is nothing more than arm candy, but nothing could be further from the truth. If you somehow missed the news, she’s a very successful singer and performer in her own right. Erika’s alter ego Erika Jayne has had billboard hits like Painkiller and Get it Tonight. She’s a touring artist who has her own career and life outside of the show.
7. Younger Wife (So What?)
Erika met her husband while she was working as a waitress in a cocktail bar. She made the first move when she gave him her number and mentioned that she was single. Erika is attracted to brains, and she feels that, while some people see the thirty-two year age difference as a problem, they’re just narrow-minded. She feels that age is like race, gender preference, and other ridiculous things people fixate on, not significant. The couple married in 1999, so they’ve been happily married for twenty years now. She, and her husband, know what they like, and it’s each other.
8. Not a Very Good Stripper
Girardi was once fired from her job as a go-go dancer. Apparently, in spite of all her performing talent and ability to dance, she just wasn’t very good at ‘stripping.’ It’s alright though, the go-go world’s loss was dance-musics gain, and we’re sure she’s never looked back.
9. Memoir
While she’s not the first or only housewife to write a book, Erika’s book, Pretty Mess is saucy and a lot of fun to read. She shares a lot of private details about her life, like the time she went out with a couple on Valentine and had a threesome. No doubt there’s plenty of stories she didn’t share, but it’s a good read to be sure.
10. Prince & Sylvester Stallone
Everyone has an idol or a secret celebrity crush, and Erika Jayne is no different. When she was younger, her Hollywood crush was Sylvester Stallone. Nowadays, she goes more for brains than greased up muscles, but we all change as we grow up. However, her musical idol, Prince, has never changed. She says she loves his overt sexuality. Clearly, the singer took a page out of his book when it comes to glamour and being larger than life. It’s not hard to see how the life and music of an 80’s heartthrob like Prince helped shape the careers of modern singers and performers like Erika.
Final Thoughts
We don’t like to play favorites. Still, the sometimes thoughtful and introverted, occasionally wild and sexy singing sensation that is Erika has to be one of the biggest reasons we watch the show since she joined. There’s a lot to love in her, but don’t tell her husband we said so, or he might get upset. Who wouldn’t if they were married to Erika Jayne? What surprised you the most about Erika? Let us know in the comments section.