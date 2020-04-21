10 Things You Didn’t Know about Erika Owens

Erika Owens has quickly gained recognition of the show Before the 90 Days because of her fierce wit and hostile relationship. She is well-known for being in a relationship with Youtuber Stephanie Matto, whom she subscribed to before she met. The difficult journey for Stephanie to get out to Australia with Erica has been captured the entire season of Before the 90 Days. It has been a harrowing journey that has produced plenty of drama in the meantime. It’s time to learn a little bit more about Erika Owens and see what makes her who she is.
1. She’s a professional photographer
It seems that Erika is not content to simply be in the house all day. She does many different kinds of photo shoots as a way to make money. It started off as a hobby and now serves to be a sustainable career. Some of her favorite things to photograph are horses and other Australian wildlife. The show documents how her motivation and commitment to better photography are a big motivating factor in her life. It seems that she will continue her craft for years to come.
2. She has a unique and kooky style
Erika typically rocks a blue and pink hairstyle that demonstrates her quirky and unique style. She is oftentimes seen posting new poses and shots on Instagram with different hair colors and styles. In order to be on TV, it is important to show off a special personality. Erika’s style serves as a way to differentiate herself from other people. It seems to be working as she continues to gain fans and attention on Before the 90 Days.
3. She met her girlfriend on YouTube
It may sound surprising to meet someone online, but this is exactly how Erika and her girlfriend Stephanie Matto became acquainted. Stephanie is a YouTuber and professional vlogger who shared the difficulty and tribulations of her illness. The condition, aplastic anemia, forces Stephanie to take extra precautions in her day-to-day life. For many, it is surprising that she was even able to make it out to Australia at all. The fireworks sparked one of the most dramatic couples on Before the 90 Days as the duo let the cameras into their lives.
4. An app got her into trouble with Stephanie
Following the drama of the couple has been one of the most juicy side plots of Before the 90 Days. Plenty of controversy surrounded a recent episode in which Stephanie became furious over a dating app on Erika’s phone. Erika claimed that the app had a business aspect to it, so she had done no wrong. Fans sniffed out the app, called Bumble Bizz, and called Erika’s intentions into question. It turned out that the app had a business aspect to it after all.
5. Her business has won awards
It turns out that Erika is quite the businesswoman in her own right. Her photography business has won the “Port Augusta’s most popular business” award in both 2017 and 2018. As she has expanded her services, she includes things like weddings and other important outings. Given all of her business contacts, it seems that Stephanie should let her have the business app. It could very well drive more business to both of them. No one can question Erika’s work ethic or grit.
6. She’s adjusting to life in the COVID-19 era
During a recent interaction, a fan asked Erika if was able to still maintain her unique hair style in quarantine. To which she replied, “nope! I am isolated so I can’t.” It’s clear that she is not the only one who is still adjusting to life without normal day to day activities. We all hope that normal life resumes soon, and she can start wearing her fabulous hairstyle again. It can be difficult to adjust but it will be worth it in the end.
7. She recently just shared her first kiss on TV
Fans and others have given Stephanie Matto plenty of flack for her lack of intimacy with Erika. But it seems that that may be changing as the pair get more comfortable around each other. In fact, they recently just shared their first kiss on TV. This could be a great indicator that things are about to pick up in the intimacy department for the two. This would be welcome for fans who fear that Stephanie only pursued the relationship in order to further her own vlogging career.
8. Erika and Stephanie form a controversial couple
The duo has gotten a lot of flak from fans of the show. Many believe that they are only in it for the fame and money. There is hope that Erika could put those rumors to rest in the next several weeks as she begins to get more intimate with Stephanie. Everyone hopes that they are in it for the right reasons, but it is hard to be sure these days. As their story continues the real intentions of the couple will shine through.
9. She and her partner like to throw things
Perhaps one reason that they catch so much flak is their propensity to throw things when they get into arguments. Both Stephanie and Erika have been captured on camera chucking random things and screaming at each other. Why do they do it? This is unknown for now but seems to revolve around jealousy issues in the couple. For the sake of the producers and everyone around them, there is hope that they will use more cordial methods of conflict resolution.
10. She is a mystery
It remains to be seen what the intentions are behind the couple, which is what will keep us all watching Before the 90 Days. The hope is that the couple is able to unite in love and stop screaming at each other. Though this has been one of the most controversial couples on Before the 90 Days, fans and producers alike hope that they can work it out for love. If not, at least it will be entertaining!