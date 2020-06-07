10 Things You Didn’t Know about Erika Prevost

Erika Prevost is a Canadian actress and dancer who has been steadily climbing her way to the top of her game in Canada for several years. The problem in Canada, however, is that many of the people who are working in the entertainment industry are finding that it’s not the same as working in America. They don’t recognize their stars quite as much there as we do here, and that’s a problem when those in the business want to make their way into the US to act. She’s not having that much trouble, though, with her own move into America. Erika Prevost is taking the world by storm, and she’s making it look very easy. Here are a few things you don’t know about her that might want to get to know before she’s even bigger.
1. She’s A Dancer
You know she tends to take on roles that require her to dance, and that is something she loves. Her love of acting actually came from her love of dance. She’s an amazing dancer who has been taking hip hop lessons most of her life. She is really the one out there learning the moves, performing the dances, and showing off her skills in all her dance rolls. She loves to perform, and that was just one way for her to do that with some success.
2. She’s A Lifelong Performer
In tune with her serious dance skills are her serious people pleasing skills when she performs. She loves to grab the attention of those around her. She loves to be around people who make the most of their lives, and she loves to bring it. She’s very good at what she does, and it’s something that she loves more than anything. To have people pay attention to her because of her skill is a love she’s never lost.
3. She Loves Sandra Oh
Not only does she love Sandra Oh, who is famous for her amazing rolls on so many shows and in so many movies (who doesn’t love Dr. Christina Yang?), she also has some serious stuff in common with the veteran actress. Prevost attended the National Theatre School of Canada when she decided to get into the acting world, and that is the same place that Oh went to school. She loves that they are so much the same in that they studied and learned inside the same four walls.
4. She’s A Grandmother – But Not Really
She’s not really a grandmother. She doesn’t even have kids nor is she even close enough in age to become a grandmother, but she thinks of herself as one. She loves to be home. She likes to come home, to relax, and to be in bed early. It’s a nice habit, and we think it’s one more people should try to become more in tune with. She’s got it going on, and we love that about her.
5. She Struggles with Stunts
She’s gaining a lot of fame in her role as a teen cheerleader in “Dare Me,” but she is not all that confident in her stunting abilities. As a lifelong cheerleader and a current cheer mom, I get that. Learning to stunt is hard, and there is nothing easy about the kid of athleticism it takes to put your body through the kinds of things you put your body through when you’re being thrown in the air, landing on people’s hands, and trying to hold on for dear life while you smile and trust you bases and back spots will keep you safe. She struggles with that coming from a dance background, but the real cheerleaders she works with are so good to help her learn and to teach her.
6. She’s Deep
If you take a look at her Twitter feed, she’s a woman who enjoys sharing things like personal growth information and the like. She’s making her way through the feed with positive inspiration, with things that make people feel good about themselves, and with some deep thoughts we think more people could use a bit of in their lives.
7. Her Instagram Feed is Amazing
Unlike some of the other stars in Hollywood who have perfectly curated and preset features, this is a page filled with wistful photos of herself against a dazzling sunset or a beautiful backdrop of some sort, and then it’s alternately filled with fun-loving photos of herself with a bright smile and the people she clearly loves the most in the world. She’s obviously someone who enjoys life, and it’s clear that life enjoys her right back.
8. She’s an Only Child
Like so many people, she’s an only child. Her parents either didn’t want more kids or couldn’t have them, but they seem to be awfully blessed to have a daughter like her. She seems like she has a good head on her shoulders, she makes good choices, and she really enjoys life. That speaks highly of their ability to parent, and it speaks even more highly of them as people to raise such a great kid of their own.
9. She Dated a Co-Star
We don’t know the current status of their relationship, but we do know that she is either dating currently or did date one of her co-stars, Akiel Julien. They seem to be very sweet and young, and we think that if nothing else, they are good friends. They are not just coworkers at work, either. They also have a few things that they work on in their spare time that has nothing to do with their show.
10. She has a YouTube Channel
She and her co-star and boyfriend – we cannot confirm whether they are still together or if they are just friends anymore – have their own YouTube Channel called SNAPPED! And we hear it’s amazing. We don’t know what they do, how they do it, or when they have the time, but they seem to have this channel that their friends and family enjoy, and they’re using it to their advantage.