Erin Doherty has only been acting on screen for four years, but she’s already had an early breakout role. Doherty’s portrayal of Princess Anne in the Netflix series The Crown has gotten her attention from people all over the world. Her ability to draw attention every time she appears on the screen made her performance unforgettable, and it’s also made people want to see more work from her. The good news is that she has been cast in an upcoming film called Rebel Ridge. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has put production on hold, so there’s no clear timeline for when we can expect its release. On the bright side though, Eric Doherty is here – and she’s here to stay. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Erin Doherty.
1. She Has Lots Of Theater Experience
Erin Doherty is a relative newcomer to screen work, but she’s definitely not new to acting. She is well-known in the theater world and has appeared in several productions. Even after finding success on the screen, she plans to always continue doing stage work.
2. She Watched Old Videos Of Princess Anne To Prepare For The Role
Playing a member of the royal family is a pretty big deal, and Erin wanted to make sure she brought everything she had to the role. In order to prepare to play Princess Anne, Erin turned to an unlikely source: YouTube. She told The Italian Reve that she spent a lot of time watching old interviews the princess had done in order to be able to imitate her voice.
3. She Loves To Improvise
Many actors have said that acting on stage is much different than acting on camera. One of the things Erin enjoys about theater work is that it gives her the flexibility to improvise. This is something she also likes to incorporate in her on screen roles because she feels like it adds a more realistic component.
4. She Didn’t Know Who Princess Anne Was Prior To Auditioning For The Role
Erin was born and raised in England, but she still had never heard of Princess Anne prior to learning about the role. While talking to The Italian Reve, she said, “I don’t think I truly knew that she existed, I just hadn’t really heard of her, I had not a clue of who she was, but I used that to my vantage, I hope.”
5. She’s A Big Meryl Streep Fan
Meryl Streep is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and she has been for many years. Her work appeals to people of all ages from all over the world, and Erin has always been a huge fan. Erin cites the 1979 movie Kramer vs. Kramer as one of her favorite films from Streep.
6. She Started Acting At An Early Age
Erin developed an interest in acting from a very early age, and it quickly became apparent that she also had the talent for it. By the time she was 18, she decided that acting was something she wanted to pursue as a career. She graduated from the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in 2015.
7. She Loves The Movie Bridesmaids
The 2011 film Bridemaids has proven to be one of those movies that everyone can enjoy and laugh at. It’s also a film that Erin Doherty is quite frond of. She really loves the movie for its humor and creativity and believes that the entire cast put on memorable performances.
8. Coffee Is Her Must Have While On Set
Everyone has heard stories about the bizarre things actors require when they’re on set. Some people have extremely lavish requests while others have more basic — yet very tedious — needs. Erin likes to keep things on the simple side and cites black coffee as the only thing she really needs while on set.
9. She’s Never Met Anyone From The Royal Family
Since almost all of the people being depicted in The Crown are still alive, many have wondered whether or not they were consulted in the show or involved in any way. The answer to that seems to be no. Not only has Erin never met anyone from the Royal Family, she’s never even seen any of them in person. She also told Glamour that she’s never even been to Buckingham Palace.
10. She Was Initially Overwhelmed By All The Attention She’s Gotten
Being famous sounds fun and exciting, but apparently it’s also really overwhelming. After season three of The Crown was released, Erin admits that she had a bit of a “meltdown” after receiving so much attention for her role. On top of all of the attention, she was initially nervous about what people would think of her portrayal of the princess.