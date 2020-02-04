10 Things You Didn’t Know about Erin Napier

You know Erin Napier as the darling half of the “Home Town” duo on HGTV. She and her husband, Ben, like to help new people in their sweet Mississippi town find the house that’s not quite part of their dreams and turn it into something beautiful. Their small town is aging, it’s big hit hard by a bad economy more than once, and it’s not that beautiful. Their vision is to make the town as beautiful as they can, fixing up one home at a time to help improve home values and the economy. With her sweet southern accent and personable nature, it’s not hard at all to imagine being her very best friend in real life, but that doesn’t mean you know all there is to know about the adorable star.
1. She Sees Her Show as A Normal Job
If there is one thing you need to know about Erin Napier, it’s that she doesn’t see her show as a show. She sees it as a job that everyone does. She gets to work at 8 am, she’s home at 5, and in between she gets to do things she loves with people she loves, and it all feels like a regular day to her. She’s not a movie star working odd hours and shooting for days at a time. It’s very day-to-day for her, and she’s in love with every aspect of that.
2. She Didn’t Think the Show Would Work
When the producers of their HGTV show contacted her and asked them to do what they are doing, she did not think that it would ever work. She’s not someone who feels that things are what they are in most manners of speaking, and she thought that she would just have some fun with it, move on, and not be too upset when it didn’t work out. We think she might have been a little bit wrong about that.
3. A Simple Hashtag Made them Famous
It turns out that your hashtags do matter when you are on the ‘gram. Erin used #ILiveInLaurel as her tag on many of her photos, using her vision of beautiful things and sweet spots to make her feed pretty. A producer from the network saw her, followed her photos, and fell in love with the area and really did her best to make it seem like something she could turn into a show. It worked out for her.
4. They Owned a Stationery Company
She and her husband and four of their very best friends own a company called Laurel Mercantile. They’ve been business owners in their small town for a long time, and they love it a lot. Her husband has a lot of experience in many industries, too. He’s a former student minister and a woodworker, and his lovely wife has an eye for design. They made that work when they began their show, and everyone loves it more than anything else.
5. She Loves Spending Time with Her Husband
If there is one thing that Erin Napier is in love with in life, it’s her husband. They spend all their time together, and they love it. They wake up together, go to work together, go home together, go to bed together, and they are more than happy about all of it. She calls him the boy she had a crush on all the time, and her biggest love in life, and she’s still in the butterflies phase of life when anyone mentions his name or she sees him. We are fairly certain that is the sweetest thing in life.
6. She’s Into Antiques and All Things Old
There is nothing that she likes more than something old and antique and used and well-loved. Neither she nor her husband are into things new and fresh. They both drive old cars, they love old things, and they make the most of what already is. In fact, she drives a 1988 Grand Wagoneer, and her husband drives a 1962 Chevy truck. They are seriously into all things old.
7. They Met in College
She had a huge crush on the most popular and nicest guy at Ole Miss. She finally got to know him, and she was so excited when they decided to get to know one another better. She had been crushing on him for some time at that point, and she could not believe that he finally noticed her.
8. Her Husband Immediately Knew She Was The One
They met, they went out a few times, and six days later, he told her that he loved her and that he was going to marry her, and it was one of the best days of Erin’s life. He proposed to her a few years later by writing a book about their love together, and then telling her through his tears that he asked her grandmother for permission and then asked her to be with him forever. Could he be any sweeter?
9. They Have Sweet Traditions
The book thing is a real tradition in their lives. Ben asked Erin to marry him with a book he wrote, and they exchange homemade books every year on their anniversary to share the stories they loved so much about one another through the year. Their stories for one another are very sweet, very touching, and they are not always big moments or moments that are shocking or out of this world, but they are special for one another. We hope that they continue this for the rest of their lives, and we hope that they are continue to share snippets of their lives with the rest of us who feel like old friends.
10. She Loves Being a Mom
She’s fallen fast for her daughter, Helen, since she was born, and she’s been very happy to transition into motherhood like she was meant for it all along. She and her husband both dote on their daughter and share all their moments with her together. We love that so much because it reminds me of my husband and I, spending every moment together, sharing all things child-related with one another, and just being a family. It’s good stuff.