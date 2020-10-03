Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Erinn Westbrook

She’s the kind of woman who has been on so many shows that her face is instantly recognizable, but not everyone is familiar with her name – yet. Erinn Westbrook has a huge fanbase, and she’s only growing that with every new role she takes on. She’s been working hard for years as a model and an actress and a singer, and a dancer, and she’s been making big steps lately. 2020 is quickly becoming her year as she’s been cast in a hugely successful show this year – and we want to get to know more about her. She’s so good at what she does that it seems we all need to know more.

1. She’s Been on Great Shows

She’s been on some of the biggest shows on television. She was in “Glee,” and “Insatiable,” and “Awkward,” which means she’s been on primetime, Netflix, and MTV. She’s good, too, because everyone seems to want to cast her in their projects, and that’s probably why she was able to land her new role in “Riverdale,” because she’s just that good.

2. She’s From New York

She was born in Long Island, but she did not grow up there. Her family actually relocated to a very small town in Missouri when she was only six. That’s a good time to move since you’re barely in school and you haven’t made your lifelong friends just yet. She spent the rest of her childhood in her small Missouri town, and she graduated from high school there. She was born on January 12, 1991.

3. She’s Athletic

While in high school, she was the captain of her cheer squad. This shows that she’s not only athletic, but she does take things seriously and she is also good enough that she’s been able to focus on becoming a leader. She had excellent grades, which shows us she never let her academics falter while she was enjoying sports.

4. She’s Very Smart

She’s so smart she was accepted into Harvard University, where she graduated with a degree in English, a minor in the arts, and she also has something called an advanced certification in Spanish. We don’t even know what that means, to be quite honest, but it does sound impressive. She’s intelligent, and she didn’t waste her academic talents.

5. She Followed Family Footsteps

We mentioned she was intelligent enough to go to Harvard and graduate with a degree in English, American Literature, and Language as well as Dramatic Arts. However, she wasn’t the first in her family to go to college. She wasn’t even the first in her family to go to Harvard. She is the tenth person in her family to go to and graduate from Harvard University.

6. She’s A Writer

She is a writer, and she got to write for some cool publications. In fact, she wrote for the Harvard Crimson, which is the publication that is sent out around Harvard to students and faculty. She had a good time there, too. She was also involved in other activities while the was there, too, in a role that allowed her to help others.

7. She’s Married

She’s a married woman, established in 2019. She married a man by the name of Andrew. They met at their five-year Harvard reunion. That’s a pretty cool place to meet. While they graduated together in 2010, they didn’t know one another and had never met during their Ivy League years.

8. Her Engagement Story is Fun

When she and Andrew were together for three years, he insisted that they go to Paris to celebrate her birthday. She was filming at the time, and she had only a few days off. She thought there would be other weekends that were less rushed and more enjoyable for them to go, but he wasn’t interested in the alternate. They were celebrating her birthday in Paris, and that was final. She had no idea he was so adamant about it because he had a ring in his pocket and a strong desire to spend the rest of his life as her husband.

9. They Were Not Super Present for Wedding Planning

Their wedding was mostly taken care of by their wedding planners, which was a huge help to this couple. She was filming in Atlanta, her husband working in NYC, and they were getting married in St. Louis. It wasn’t easy, but they made it all work out and happen long-distance with the help of amazing planners and people who know the ropes.

10. She Didn’t Have a Honeymoon

She was filming and her husband working, so they snuck away for a few days in Hawaii, but they will plan a much longer and more in-depth and relaxing honeymoon at some point later. They had a wonderful time, but they simply didn’t have enough time to have a full-on honeymoon. They hope to eventually make it to French Polynesia to celebrate – their plan for 2020 until the pandemic hit.


Tiffany Raiford
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


