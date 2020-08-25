10 Things You Didn’t Know about Esme Coy

If you’re not familiar with the name Esme Coy, don’t feel too bad. She’s an actress, but she’s not yet a household name in America. Her talent alludes to the fact that she might very well be at some point, but for now she’s just the kind of actress we all need to get to know more about. She’s still young and having the time of her life. She’s been making a name for herself, and she’s been doing things on her own to ensure her own success despite being the daughter of a famous actress and actor. Let’s get to know more about the young star.
1. She’s Really Young
We weren’t joking when we told you she’s young. She’s only just 22 as of 2020. She was born in 1998 in England. She’s from a place called Chichester, which is located in Sussex, which is located in England. She spent most of her life there growing up.
2. She’s The Daughter of a Famous Man
She’s the daughter of an actor who is quite famous. His name is Jonathan Coy, and he’s known for a long and very successful career in England. He’s been in the game for a long time, and he has his daughter with his second wife. They got married the same year she was born, which was 1998.
3. Her Mother is Also Famous
Her name is Emma Amos, and she’s a famous face, too. She’s an actress who’s been in a lot of things, but most notably to Americans, “Bridge Jones’s Diary,” back in 2001. Her daughter is her only child.
4. She Doesn’t Have a Large Social Media Following
She is an actress, and she’s famous, but she doesn’t have many followers on her Instagram page. She’s only got 1,649 as of August 2020, which seems like a low number considering her page is not private. Well, we assume she’s just not looking for followers, and that is all right.
5. She’s A Good Friend
She has a lot of photos of her with her friends on Instagram, which makes us think she’s a good friend. She clearly loves to spend time with the people who are most important to her, and those are her friends. We get it, and this is the age when she’s most likely to cement those friendships as well as can be.
6. She’s Private
When you’re 22 and the world is nothing but social media, it’s not easy to keep things to yourself. You don’t have a lot of privacy. You don’t get to live your life as quietly as possible. However, she does. She’s very private. She does share on social media, but nothing more than what she wants to share, and she’s not in the middle of press photographs all the time.
7. She’s A Giver
She recently tweeted that her blood type is a universal type, and she can donate to anyone in the world and help potentially save their lives. She is feeling pretty good about it, and she feels that it’s this kind of situation that makes up for everything in life she might have done that’s not exactly perfect.
8. She’s on a Cool Series
We might not know much about it in America, but she’s really living it up on a show called Poldark. She’s got a hit character, a hit cast to star with, and everyone loves it. If you check out her Twitter feed, she’s regularly retweeting the things the show has to share and say. It’s apparently great stuff, and we should all find a way to watch it.
9. Her Co-Star is Going Through a Tough Time
Ciara Charteris is a costar of Esme Coy’s on her hit show “Poldark,” and she’s going through some stuff. She accused someone who was a friend of hers of raping her more than five years ago. She didn’t know what to do, so she and her best friend discussed it and decided she would never tell. They did, however, agree to cut this person out of their lives. When the actress found out her friend was still in communication with the rapist, she was horrified, and she decided to come forward and press charges. This is all recent information, and it’s been hard on her.
10. She’s a Big Fan of Retweets
If you have something interesting to say, she’s going to retweet it. She has a long list of retweets that bring her joy, work for her actual job, and many other things. She’s made it last, and she’s working it out.