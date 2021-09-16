In a business that is known for being difficult to survive in, Essie Davis has managed to beat the odds. She has been acting professionally for almost 30 years. In that time she has become one of Australia’s brightest stars and she’s also become well known in other parts of the world. At this point in her career, there’s a good chance you’ve seen her in at least one thing. However, she is best known for being in the TV and film versions of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries as well as the popular TV series, Game of Thrones. Essie’s ability to play a wide variety of characters ensures that she will never have any trouble finding work. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Essie Davis.
1. She Is A Formally Trained Actress
We weren’t able to find the backstory of how Essie became inspired to get into acting. However, we know that she has put a lot of time into sharpening her skills. She studied acting at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Australia. The school has a long list of notable alumni including Mel Gibson, Cate Blanchett, and Judy Davis.
2. She Was In A Video Game
Essie has gotten the opportunity to do a lot of cool things during her career including taking a step into the gaming world. In 2003, she was the voice of Maggie in the video game Enter the Matrix. at the moment, that is her only video game credit, but it would be cool to see her do more voice work.
3. She Is A Wife And Mother
Not only has Essie found success and happiness in her career, but things have also gone well for her in her personal life. Essie has been married to director Justin Kurzel since 2002. The couple has two children together. Balancing motherhood and a busy career isn’t always easy, but Essie manages to get it done.
4. She Is A Producer
Anyone who has ever seen Essie act knows that she is truly a star in front of the camera. However, what some people may not know is that she’s also very talented when she gets behind it. In 2015, she produced several episodes of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. She was also the associate producer of the 2020 movie Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears.
5. She Isn’t Into Social Media
These days, being on social media has become an expectation. This expectation is even greater for people who work in the entertainment industry. However, Essie doesn’t have an interest in being accessible via social media. As far as we can tell, she doesn’t have accounts on any platforms.
6. The Internet Really Loves Her Feet
If you think Essie’s acting is the only thing people love about her, you might want to think again. Apparently, there are lots of people out there who really love her feet. According to a database of celebrity feet called Wikifeet, Essie’s feet have gotten over 300 votes and have earned a nearly five-star rating.
7. She Likes To Read
Essie has spent a good portion of her life telling stories. Sometimes, however, she likes to be on the other side. Reading gives her the perfect way to do that. When she gets free time, she loves being able to curl up with a good book and get lost in a story. She also enjoys reading to her children.
8. She Has More Than 50 Acting Credits
Essie has worked extremely hard during her career, and her resume certainly reflects that. Essie’s page on IMDB shows that she currently has 53 credits (this includes two voice roles). If she continues to go at the same pace, she could easily reach the 100 mark before it’s all said and done.
9. She’s Been On Broadway
In addition to finding success on the big and small screens, Essie has also established herself on the stage. She has been a part of several theater productions and in 2004 she was in the Broadway run of Jumpers. Her work in the play earned her a lot of attention and even got her a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play.
10. She Is An Award Winner
Actors’ careers are often measured by the number of awards they win, so lots of actors look forward to this type of recognition. Essie can proudly say that she’s already won several including an Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role and a Toronto After Dark Film Festival Award for Best Actress. Hopefully, there will be even more awards in the future.