Estelle Linden was just a teenager when she entered the entertainment industry, but she’s always carried herself with poise, professionalism, and confidence. Even though she only has a handful of acting credits, she has given 100% to every role she’s been cast for. As a result, she has earned lots of respect from people in the industry. From the big screen to the small screen, Estelle has shown that she has what it takes to put on great performances. As her career continues to grow, it’ll be interesting to see what kinds of projects she decides to work on. One thing’s for sure, though, she probably won’t have any shortage of opportunities. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Estelle Linden.
1. She Planned On Going To College In Holland
Unlike lots of actors, Estelle didn’t grow up with a huge dream of becoming an actress. As a result, she originally planned to follow a traditional path and she had her sights set on going to college in Holland. However, she changed her plans once she was offered an acting role. She eventually decided to study business at a university in Jakarta.
2. She Has Done Work Behind The Scenes
Estelle has used her time in the entertainment industry to get involved in different areas of the production process. In addition to acting, she has also done some writing, directing, and producing. It seems very likely that we’ll see her step behind the camera more in the future.
3. She Loves To Dance
Her work in TV and film isn’t the only way Estelle likes to express her creative side. She is also a talented dancer and has spent several years studying Balinese dance. Hopefully one day she will get the chance to combine her love of dance with the work she does as an actress.
4. She Likes To Read
Estelle has always been a curious person and she enjoys learning new things. Reading has given her the perfect way to do that while also giving her the chance to get lost in great stories. She loves a variety of books and occasionally keeps her social media followers in the loop with what she’s reading.
5. She Enjoys Doing Yoga
Staying active is something that is very important to Estelle. However, her idea of exercise doesn’t mean spending hours pumping iron in the gym. Instead, she prefers to do yoga and it’s something she has been doing for several years. She even has a separate Instagram account dedicated to sharing her yoga journey and helping others learn. She is also a yoga instructor and she’s very dedicated to the discipline.
6. She Is The Oldest
Estelle has been pretty low-key when it comes to her personal life, so we don’t know much about her upbringing or her family. One thing we do know, however, is that she is the oldest of three children. First-born children are known for being high achievers and it looks like Estelle is living up to that stereotype.
7. She Likes To Travel
The world is a big and beautiful place and while it may not be possible to see all of it, Estelle wants to see as much as she can. She has been fortunate to be in a position that has allowed her to do lots of traveling over the years. She has visited several countries and she will be adding even more to the list in the future.
8. She Loves Nature
There’s something about the beauty of nature that nothing else can compare to. Estelle has always enjoyed being outdoors and it’s a great place for her to relax and clear her head. Not only does she enjoy taking in the beauty of her surroundings, but she also likes to do things like swim and hike.
9. She Likes To Draw
Estelle is truly the definition of a woman of many talents. She loves expressing herself in as many ways as possible. On top of everything else she does, she also loves to draw and she has some serious talent. She has shared photos of some of her work on Instagram and her followers seem to really enjoy seeing that side of her.
10. She Hopes To Inspire Others
Estelle is really dedicated to her craft, and that’s something she loves being able to share with the world. While keeping people entertained is at the forefront of her performances, she also hopes to inspire people through the roles she plays. So far, she’s definitely on track to inspire lots of people.