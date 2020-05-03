Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Ester Exposito

1 min ago

Born and raised in Spain, Ester Exposito began her career with an uncredited film role in 2016. Two years later, she was offered a leading role in the Netflix series, Elite. In the following two years since the show has been on the air, Ester has become well-known all over the world for her role as Carla. Although her character may not appear in the fourth season of the show, Ester already has some new opportunities lined up. She has two upcoming series that will air at some point this year and fans can’t wait to see her back on the screen. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ester Exposito.

1. She’s Appreciative Of Carla

Ester Exposito has played a few other roles over the course of her career, but no character has put her on the map quite like Carla. She told The Oprah Magazine, “In two years, Élite has changed my life completely. Even though I had already done two movies and participated in other shows, the success of this show has obviously made, like, a before and after in my career, where now people know who I am around the world,” she said. “And we filmed Élite for two years, so it was really different for me to get to develop a character and dig deeper over time. I’ll always appreciate what Carla has taught me.”

2. She Dated One Of Her Elite Co-Stars

It’s no secret that dating someone you work with isn’t always the best idea. Still, Ester and her co-star, Alvaro Rico, decided to give love a shot. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for the couple but it appears they were at least able to end on good terms.

3. She’s Learning English

Ester has already achieved a good amount of international success, but ideally she would like to work in other countries. She is in the process of learning English so she can expand her opportunities. With two languages under her belt, Ester will truly be unstoppable.

4. She Always Knew She Wanted To Be An Actress

Ester has known that acting was her calling since she was young. During high school, Ester was involved in local acting programs and decided to pursue her career immediately after she graduated. Although her path has been a little unconventional, things have worked out nicely for her.

5. She’s A Model

Ester’s good looks and fabulous sense of style are the perfect makings of a model. She’s a natural in front of the camera and she loves to be featured in photographs. Although acting if definitely her thing, I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw her ripping the runway at some point.

6. She Likes To Dance

Who doesn’t love to let loose and dance in their bedroom? The only difference is, when most of us decide to bust a few moves in front of the mirror, we aren’t doing it in front of millions of people. Earlier this month, Ester posted a video on Instagram that showed her dancing her in her room. The video has more than 50 million views and over 10 million likes.

7. She Wants To Do More Movies

Ester has already done a few movies, and she would love to do more. In fact, she has a list of things she wants to do. In an interview, she said, “I really want to go back to movies. I would also love to make a comedy because I haven’t explored that in a TV show or movie. And I also would like to go back to theater. But one thing at a time!”

8. She’s In Another Netflix Show

One of Ester’s upcoming projects is another Netflix series called Someone Has to Die. The show takes place in 1950s Spain and will tell the story of a gay man from a conservative family who shocks his family when he brings a man home. The show’s released date hasn’t been announced yet, but this might just be Ester’s next big hit.

9. She’s A Feminist

Don’t let Ester’s good looks fool you into thinking that she’s shallow. Ester is very intelligent and in tune with the world around her. Feminism is one of the things that she’s passionate about and she has even attended rallies to support feminist causes.

10. She Loves To Spend Time Outdoors

Ester is the type of person who likes to make the most of every moment. Even though she spends a lot of time working, when she she does get free time she likes to spend it outside. She likes swimming, hiking, and attending music festivals.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

