Relationships can be complex – and that doesn’t just mean romantic relationships. This complexity is something Esther Perel has dedicated much of her career to helping people understand. Perel is a well-known psychotherapist who has made a name for herself all over the world. There is often a stigma associated with seeking therapy, but Esther has officially made it something that people are genuinely wanting to do. She is most well-known for her podcast, Where Should We Begin? which features sessions from anonymous couples who are seeking advice on their relationship. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Esther Perel.
1. She Speaks Nine Languages
Esther’s skills as a therapist aren’t the only thing about her that is very impressive. While many of us have struggled to properly learn the one language we know, Esther is fluent in nine: English, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Dutch, and Yiddish. Esther has traveled the world throughout her career, so the ability to speak so many languages is something that has definitely come in handy for her.
2. She Shares Content On YouTube
If listening to podcasts isn’t really your thing, you’ll be pleased to know that there are other places where you can hear wise words from Esther Perel. She has a YouTube channel where she regularly posts content. At the moment, her channel has 281,000 subscribers.
3. She Isn’t A Doctor
Due to her line of work, there are many people who have automatically assumed that Esther is a doctor. However, that isn’t the case. She is a licensed therapist who earned a bachelor’s degree in educational psychology from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. She then went on to earn a master’s degree in expressive art therapies from Lesley University.
4. Her Parents Were Holocaust Survivors
Both of Esther’s parents were Polish Jews who moved to Belgium after surviving the Holocaust. Her parents met on the day of liberation and formed an inseparable bond. Being raised by two people who had survived such a horrific tragedy played a huge role in the person Esther went on to be.
5. She Has Spoken Out Against Racism
Esther has a large social media following and while most of her posts are related to her work, she has recently taken the time to speak out against racism. She has an entire highlight section on her Instagram page dedicated to sharing information and resources regarding anti-racism.
6. She’s Married
Esther has made a living out of helping people understand the dynamics of their relationship, all while maintaining a relationship of her own. She is married to Jack Saul and the couple has two children together. However, for the most part, Esther likes to keep the details of her relationship out of the public eye.
7. She’s An Author
If there’s one thing Esther doesn’t have any trouble doing, it’s staying busy. On top of being a world renowned therapist, she is also an author. She has written and released two books: The State of Affairs: Rethinking Infidelity and Mating in Captivity: Reconciling the Erotic & the Domestic. If you’re looking for some advice but seeing Esther as a therapist isn’t an option, the books are the way to go.
8. She Has Some Acting Experience
Esther probably never planned to become a star, but that’s exactly what happened. Her work has made her so popular that it’s even given her the opportunity to try some acting. According to IMDB she currently has two acting credits, one in 2017 for an on screen role and another in 2020 for a voice acting role. There’s no word on whether or not she plans to do more acting in the future, but her fans would definitely appreciate the chance to see her on screen again.
9. She Only Planned To Stay In The United States For One Year
Esther was born and raised in Belgium and lived there until she went to Jerusalem for college. She moved to the United States to attend grad school. Initially, Esther was only planning to stay in the United States for a year, but she quickly fell in love with New York City and knew that she didn’t want to leave. She has been living in the United States ever since.
10. She’s Active On Social Media
Social media has become an important part of almost every industry, and the medical field is no exception. Esther has built a large platform on social media that includes more than 530,000 followers on Instagram alone. She posts content to her account regularly and sometimes even done Q&A sessions where she’ll answer some of her followers questions.