Eva LaRue has come a long way since her very first TV appearance back in 1986. Back then, she was making quick appearances as characters who didn’t even have a name. These days, however, she’s doing bigger and better things. Eva is best known for playing Dr. Maria Santos Grey on the popular soap opera, All My Children. Since leaving the show in 2011, she has gone on to be cast in several other roles including another soap opera stint on The Young and the Restless. Although some people see her as just a soap opera star, she has proven that she can do much more. Other shows she’s appeared on include CSI: Miami and Criminal Minds. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Eva LaRue.
1. She Started Doing TV Commercials As A Kid
Eva was born to be in the spotlight and that became very clear at an early age. By the time she was six years old she had already started her career by doing a series of TV commercials. She sang several commercial jingles which has resulted in a lifelong love for singing.
2. She’s Passionate About Giving Back To Others
There are many celebrities who have been accused of not doing enough for the community, but Eva LaRue isn’t one of them. She has consistently used her platform to help other people. Most notably, she has worked with the Tahirih Justice Center. The organization’s goal is to “protect courageous immigrant women and girls who refuse to be victims of violence. By elevating their voices in communities, courts, and Congress, we are creating a world where all women and girls enjoy equality and live in safety and with dignity.”
3. She’s Been Married Three Times
Everybody wants love, but sometimes things in the romance department always work out. Unfortunately — or fortunately depending on how you look at it — Eva’s relationships haven’t been a walk in the park. She has been married and divorced three times. She has one child with her second husband, John Callahan. Sadly, Callahan passed away in 2020
4. She’s A YouTuber
Professional acting jobs aren’t the only time Eva likes to step in front of the camera. She also loves to create her own content and has started a YouTube channel to do just that. Her channel has become pretty successful and she currently has more than 68,000 total views.
5. Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Her Daughter’s God Mother
One of the coolest things about having famous parents (other than the fact that they’re famous) is that they also tend to have lots of famous friends. Eva’s daughter, Kaya, doesn’t just have a famous mom, she also has a famous god mom: Sarah Michelle Geller who is best-known for her role as the title character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
6. She’s Traveled All Over The World
Traveling is one thing a lot of people wish they could do more of so the opportunity to travel isn’t something that Eva takes for granted. She loves getting the chance to visit and explore new places. Some of the countries she’s been to are Mexico, Greece, and Italy.
7. She Practices The Baha’i Faith
Eva’s faith is very important to her and she is a proud practitioner of the Baha’i faith. She began following the teachings after hitting a rough spot in her personal and professional lives. She knew it was time for a change and she discovered the guidance of the Baha’i teachings.
8. She Accused Steven Seagal Of Sexual Harassment
There are lots of dark tales that come out of the entertainment industry, and Eva LaRue says she has one of her own. In 2017, she opened up about allegations that Steven Seagal sexually harassed her while the two were supposed to be auditioning together. According to an article from Deadline, LaRue wasn’t the first actress to make such an allegation about Seagal.
9. She Likes To Ride Horses
No matter how much a person loves their job it’s always important to have hobbies and interests outside of work. For Eva, one of those interests is horses. Eva began riding horses at a young age and it’s a hobby that she still enjoys today. Horseback riding has also become something she and her daughter can do together.
10. She’s An Emmy Winner
In the entertainment industry, nothing says you’re doing well like winning a major award. In 2020, after two previous nominations, Eva won her very first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series. She has also been nominated for four Soap Opera Digest Awards.