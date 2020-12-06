For some actors, getting a breakout opportunity can take decades, however, that’s not how things worked out for Evan Evagora. The talented young actor has only been working on screen for a little more than a year, but he’s already becoming a star. Evan, who plays Elnor in the TV series Star Trek: Picard, is not officially part of one of those most legendary sci-fi franchises. Although his role in the show is just his third on screen appearance, he still managed to hold his own while acting opposite industry vets such as Patrick Stewart. It may still be early in his career, but it’s clear that Evan has a bright future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Evan Evagora.
1. He Is From Australia
Evan was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia and he is the youngest of seven children. Both of his parents immigrated to Australia, his mother from New Zealand and his father from Cyprus. Once Evan decided he was serious about his acting career, he moved to Sydney to be closer to bigger opportunities.
2. He Grew up Boxing
Unlike lots of other actors, Evan didn’t grow up wanting to be an actor. Instead, sports were his main focus and he found lots of success as a boxer. He won a state boxing championship and also played Australian rules football for several years before getting into acting.
3. He Was Nervous About Working With Patrick Stewart
Patrick Stewart is probably the first person who comes to mind when most people think of Star Trek, so you can only imagine how nerve-wracking it must have been for Evan to be on set with him. Evan told Syfy Wire “The first time I met Patrick Stewart, I was terrified. It was the worst first meeting. And my first day of filming I was sooo nervous. Patrick took me aside because he could see the nervousness in me. But it’s not like he told me a story about being nervous or anything like that. He has this way of making you feel at ease.”
4. He Loves To Travel
There are plenty of people who are perfectly content with staying near home for their entire lives, but Evan isn’t one of those people. He loves to get out and see the world and he has done a lot of traveling over the years. Some of the countries he’s been to include Paris, England, and Fiji.
5. He’s In A Relationship
Since starting his career, there’s no doubt that there are lots of people who have put Evan right at the top of their celebrity crush list. While I’m sure he appreciates the love, Evan isn’t interested. He is in a happy relationship with a woman named Summer Kane who is a professional model.
6. He Enjoys Spending Time In Nature
Evan spends a lot of time in front of lights and cameras, but at the end of the day he also loves the simple things. He enjoys being outdoors and appreciating the beauty of nature. Some of his favorite outdoor activities include swimming, hiking, and exploring with his girlfriend.
7. He Went To Film School
According to his bio on the CBS website, Evan went to film school although the name of the school isn’t mentioned. He was discovered while in school and decided to give acting a chance. The fact that he went to film school, however, could mean that he is also interested in getting behind the camera at some point.
8. He Watched Star Trek Growing Up
Sometimes when actors are cast in reboots or existing franchises, they’re not familiar with any of the other installments in the series. That wasn’t the case for Evan when he was cast in Star Trek, though. During an interview with Red Carpet News TV he said that he comes from a family of big sci-fi fans and that he watched Star Trek when he was growing up.
9. He’s Passionate About Social Justice
There are lots of actors who don’t like to speak out about certain topics because they’re scared of possibly receiving backlash. Evan has already made it clear that he isn’t that type of actor. He has used his social media presence to raise awareness to causes that are important to him such as the fight to end racism.
10. He Almost Gave Up On Acting
Although Evan’s big break came a lot sooner than many people’s, his success didn’t happen over night. In an Instagram post in 2019 he revealed that he almost decided to quit acting and move back to Melbourne. Fortunately, he decided to stick it out and his hard work has paid off.