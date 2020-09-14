Evan J. Betts is all about looking and feeling good, and he loves to share his passion for those things with the world. Thank to social media, Evan has been able to build a platform all about promoting health and wellness. He has nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram, all of whom look forward to seeing his next post. With COVID-19 causing most people to spend more time at home, Evan has focused on sharing at home workout tips with his community. His ability to educate while remaining positive and fun have made him a big hit and there’s no doubt that his following will continue to grow. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Evan J. Betts.
1. He’s From Michigan
All of the Michigan folks out there will be excited to know that Evan was actually born and raised in Michigan. Like a true midwesterner, Evan is very proud of his home state. In 2014, he decided to move to New York City to make his fitness dreams come true.
2. He’s A Model
No, I don’t just mean an Instagram model either. Sure, Evan’s shirtless pictures on Instagram have left a lot of people thirsty, but he’s also got some legitimate modeling experience as well. He has been in the industry for nearly a decade and currently works with Muse Models.
3. He Loves To Interact With His Followers
When people get a lot of followers on social media, they usually don’t take the time to interact with their community on a regular basis. But Evan hasn’t let his increasing follower account change him. He enjoys interacting with his supporters and it’s not rare to see him respond to questions in the comments section.
4. He’s Been On A Reality Show
Evan is doing everything he can to get his name out there and grow his brand. A few years ago, he got the awesome opportunity to be part of a reality TV show called So Cosmo. Unfortunately, the show wasn’t a huge hit and it was canceled after just one season. There are still a lot of people who are hoping to see Evan back on TV one day.
5. He’s A Brand Ambassador
Having a big fan base on social media is more than just a popularity content. It can also be a lucrative business opportunity. Thanks to the success he’s had on social media, Evan has gotten the chance to work with some big brands. He is currently an ambassador for Fiji Water.
6. He Was A Competitive Swimmer
Evan has always been an active person. Even before becoming a trainer, health and fitness were at the top of his priority list. He was a competitive swimmer for many years. Evan attended Grand Valley State University where he was a member of the swim team. He even spent a year working as a high school swim coach.
7. He Studied Art And Design
Sports weren’t the only thing Evan was interested in during college. He was also focused on getting his education. According to LinkedIn. Evan earned a bachelor’s degree in art and design in 2012. However, it doesn’t look like he ever held and jobs in either field.
8. He’s In A Relationship
Let’s be real, when your summer body is ready all year you’re doing to get lots of attention. While there are probably lots of people sliding all up and through Evan’s DMs, he’s only interested in one person: his girlfriend, Dina. Dina is also in the fitness community and has a strong social media following. It’s unclear just how long the couple has been together, but they appear to be going strong.
9. He’s Very Adventurous
Evan is definitely the type of guy who likes to get out and enjoy everything that life has to offer. In addition to being active in terms of fitness, he is also a very adventurous person who enjoys living a little on the edge. Evan loves to do things like go hoking, diving, and surfing.
10. He Enjoys Helping People Reach Their Goals
Sure, having a great body is one of the best rewards about regular exercise, but isn’t just about looks for Evan. One of the things he loves most about what he does is getting the chance to inspire others and help them reach their fitness goals. In reality, the amount of people he’s reached with his content far surpasses the number of followers he has on Instagram. Although the fitness community can often be full of judgement and criticism, that isn’t what Evan is all about.