Every 2020 Game Nominated for a BAFTA Award

Video games have been a major part of the BAFTA awards since 2004, but what is BAFTA, you ask? According to Wikipedia, “The British Academy Film Awards or BAFTA Film Awards are presented in an annual award show hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) to honour the best British and international contributions to film. The ceremonies were initially held at the flagship Odeon cinema in Leicester Square in London, before being held at the Royal Opera House from 2008 to 2016. Since 2017, the ceremony has been held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.” If the BAFTA Awards, then why are video games included in them? Well, the BAFTA Games Awards or British Academy Games Awards are an annual British awards ceremony honoring ‘outstanding creative achievement’ in the video game industry. So it looks like they are two different awards, but still under the same overall institution. So how many BAFTA awards for gaming are there?
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Best Game:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for British Game:
- Dreams
- F1 2020
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Röki
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- The Last Campfire
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Animation:
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
- The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Artistic Achievement:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Audio Achievement:
- Astro’s Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Debut Game:
- Airborne Kingdom
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Factorio
- Röki
- The Falconeer
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Evolving Game:
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Dreams
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Sea of Thieves
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Family Game:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Game Beyond Entertainment:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Before I Forget
- Dreams
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Game Design:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Multiplayer Game:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Valorant
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Music:
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Narrative:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Original Property:
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Performer in a Leading Role:
- Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us Part II)
- Cherami Leigh (Cyberpunk 2077)
- Cody Christian (Final Fantasy VII Remake)
- Daisuke Tsuji (Ghost of Tsushima)
- Laura Bailey (The Last of Us Part II)
- Nadji Jeter (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Performer in a Supporting Role:
- Carla Tassara (Cyberpunk 2077)
- Jeffrey Pierce (The Last of Us Part II)
- Logan Cunningham (Hades)
- Patrick Gallagher (Ghost of Tsushima)
- Shannon Woodward (The Last of Us Part II)
- Troy Baker (The Last of Us Part II)
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Technical Achievement:
- Demon’s Souls
- Doom Eternal
- Dreams
- Flight Simulator
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for EE Game of the Year:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Valorant
That’s every single game that has been nominated for a BAFTA game award in 2020. The winners of each category at the BAFTA Awards will be announced later in March. What games do you think will win in each category? Personally, I think that Dreams will take home the win for Technical Achievement, because there are near endless possibilities that can be created using the game. As for EE Game of the Year, I have a feeling that The Last of Us Part II will end up bringing home yet another win for game of the year as it won a whole lot of them earlier this year. Will you be following the announcements for the winners of these BAFTA game awards? Here’s hoping for an even bigger and better year for video games heading into 2021, but for now we wait for the official winners of 2020.