Every Anime Announced for 2021 (So Far)

It’s (close enough to) the beginning of a new year and that means a whole brand new year of upcoming anime. Last year we got Jujutsu Kaisen, Dorohedoro, Great Pretender, Apare-Ranman!, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, and so many more that won at the 2020 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, so sure enough, we’re in for a great year of brand new anime releases ahead of us. Some of these upcoming anime have begun their release already, but will continue to be released through the rest of the year, so we’re definitely not counting them out! Hopefully COVID-19 won’t impact these releases too much, though it wouldn’t be a complete surprise as it did impact the anime industry fairly heavily last year. Without any further ado, here’s every upcoming anime releasing in 2021 (that we know of) so far!
Upcoming Anime in Winter 2021
Attack on Titan: The Final Season – December 6, 2020
VLADLOVE – Episode 1 released early on December 17, 2020 (Rest releases on March 14, 2021)
Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town – January 4, 2021
Otherside Picnic – January 4, 2021
Gekidol – January 4, 2021
Beastars, Season 2 – January 5, 2021
The Promised Neverland, Season 2 – January 6, 2021
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement – January 6, 2021
Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, Season 2 (Part 2) – January 6, 2021
Hortensia Saga – January 6, 2021
The Quintessential Quintuplets, Season 2 – January 7, 2021
Heaven’s Design Team – January 7, 2021
Laid-Back Camp, Season 2 – January 7, 2021
Cells at Work! Code Black – January 7, 2021 on Funimation
Cells At Work!, Season 2 – January 7, 2021 on Funimation
2.43: Seiin Koukou Danshi Volley-bu – January 7, 2021
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki – January 8, 2021
Back Arrow – January 8, 2021
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter – January 8, 2021
Project Scard: Scar on the Praeter – January 8, 2021
So I’m a Spider, So What? – January 8, 2021
SK8 the Infinity – January 9, 2021
World Trigger, Season 2 – January 9, 2021
Horimiya – January 9, 2021
Dr. Ramune Mysterious Disease Specialist – January 9, 2021
Kemono Jihen – January 10, 2021
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – January 10, 2021
Non Non Biyori, Season 3 – January 10, 2021
Skate-Leading☆Stars – January 10, 2021
Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki Sansatsume – January 10, 2021
Ex-Arm – January 10, 2021
WAVE!! -Let’s go surfing!!– – January 11, 2021
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Season 2 – January 12, 2021
Wonder Egg Priority – January 12, 2021
Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! – January 12, 2021
Log Horizon, Season 3 – January 13, 2021
Redo of Healer – January 13, 2021
Dr. Stone: Stone Wars – January 14, 2021
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen, Season 2 – January 20, 2021
The New Prince of Tennis: Hyotei vs. Rikkai – February 13, 2021
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan – February 18, 2021
High-Rise Invasion – February 25, 2021
Now that we’ve got all of the initial premiers through February out of the way, it’s time to move onto all of the Spring 2021 anime releases we’ve got coming this year!
Upcoming Anime in Spring 2021
Pacific Rim: The Black – March 4, 2021B: The Beginning Succession – March 18, 2021
My Hero Academia, Season 5 – March 27, 2021
Shaman King – April 1, 2021
Hetalia World★Stars – April 1, 2021
SSSS.Dynazenon – April 2, 2021
Burning Kabaddi – April 2, 2021
Mashiro no Oto – April 2, 2021
Kingdom, Season 3 – Resumes on April 4, 2021
Moriarty the Patriot, Season 1 (Part 2) – April 4, 2021
Dragon Goes House-Hunting – April 4, 2021
Fruits Basket: The Final Season – April 5, 2021
MARS RED – April 5, 2021
Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui – April 5, 2021
Odd Taxi – April 5, 2021
The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent – April 6, 2021
Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood – April 6, 2021
The Way of the Househusband – April 8, 2021
Zombie Land Saga Revenge – April 8, 2021
How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Ω – April 8, 2021
Bakuten!! Rhythmic Gymnastics – April 8, 2021
The World Ends with You – April 9, 2021
Blue Reflection Ray – April 9, 2021
Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z – April 9, 2021
86 – April 10, 2021
Edens Zero – April 10, 2021
Tokyo Revengers – April 10, 2021
Pretty Boy Detective Club – April 10, 2021
To Your Eternity – April 12, 2021
Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Comedy – April 14, 2021
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun, Season 2 – April 17, 2021
Megalobox 2: Nomad – April 2021
Godzilla: Singular Point – April 2021
I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level – April 2021
Eden – May 2021
Cestvs: The Roman Fighter – April 2021
Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro – April 2021
Tokyo Babylon 2021 – Delayed
SD Gundam World Heroes – April 2021
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! – April 2021
Fairy Ranmaru ~Anata no Kokoro Otasuke Shimasu~ – April 2021
Shadows House – April 2021
Super Cub – April 2021
Upcoming Anime in Summer 2021
I’m Standing on a Million Lives, Season 2 – July 2021
The Dungeon of Black Company – July 2021
Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S– July 2021
Idaten Deities in the Peaceful Generation – July 2021
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, Season 2 – July 2021
Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan – July 2021
The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat – July 2021
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Season 2 (Part 2) – Summer 2021
Upcoming Anime in Fall 2021
The Rising of The Shield Hero, Season 2 – October 2021
Platinum End – TBA, Fall 2021
Taisho Maiden Fairytale – TBA, Fall 2021
Upcoming Anime in 2021 (TBA)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Season 2 – TBA
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc – TBA
Blue Period – TBA
Uzumaki – TBA
Spriggan – TBA
Tsukimichi -Moonlight Fantasy- – TBA
Baki Hanma – TBA
Yasuke – TBA
Vampire in the Garden – TBA
Kageki Shojo!! – TBA
The Vampire Dies in No Time – TBA
I Shaved. Then I Brought a High School Girl Home. – TBA
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom – TBA
Luminous Witches – TBA
Remake our Life! – TBA
Code Geass: Z of the Recapture – TBA
World’s End Harem – TBA
IDOLiSH7, Season 3 – TBA