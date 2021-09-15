Every Character Announced for Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Firaxis Games, creators of XCOM, just recently announced their new upcoming game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The game is based on the comic storyline Midnight Sons but with a touch of Firaxis’s own genius. The game is based around a new character developed specifically for Marvel’s Midnight Sun’s, The Hunter. The Hunter will look different depending on the player since they are a player customizable character. The basis for the story is that The Hunter is the child of the video game’s main antagonist, Lilith. The Hunter is the only person in the world that can bring down Lilith, and so the adventure begins.
The official comic description of Midnight Sons is “Prior to the fall of Atlantis, the Order of the Midnight Sons (a.k.a. the Spirits of Vengeance) opposed the demon Zarathos. In recent years Doctor Strange gathered a loose-knit confederation of mystically powered heroes (a.k.a. the Nine) to serve as mankind’s first line of defense against the Mother of Demons, Lilith, and her children, the Lilin. After Lilith freed herself from the belly of an ancient beast known as the Leviathan, Strange began manipulating certain heroes, knowing that Lilith would ultimately seek to rip open the walls between the Earthly dimension and the one where her children resided. The Midnight Sons were composed of Ghost Rider (Daniel Ketch); Johnny Blaze; the pseudo-vampire Morbius; the Nightstalkers (a group of mystic-hunting heroes that included Blade, Frank Drake, and Hannibal King); and the Darkhold Redeemers (Louise Hastings, Victoria Montesi, and Sam Buchanan) who were focused on destroying the ancient tome of evil known as the Darkhold and its physical embodiment, the Dwarf.” As you can see some of the original cast members are missing from the fray so it will be interesting to see how the Midnight Suns version of the story plays out. We’re excited. So who exactly are the Midnight Suns?
Well, allow us to introduce them.
Captain America
Captain America stands for everything patriotic and good. His character is known for always sticking to his values and doing the right thing. Besides Captain Marvel, he seems to be the most heroic of the superheroes. If heroic was a term defining the person who upholds the people and his values to an extreme extent. It will be interesting to see how he meshes with the likes of Ghost Rider and Blade. Marvel describes Captain America as “A poor orphan from the wrong side of the tracks in the days leading up to World War II, goodhearted Steve Rogers enlisted in the army to fight the Axis Powers, but met with rejection due to his small size and underdeveloped physique. Professor Abraham Erskine, a pioneer in the development of a Super-Soldier for the United States, saw potential in Rogers and whisked him into Project Rebirth, the professor’s bold experiment in enhancing the human body to its peak powers.” It will be interesting to see how his abilities translate to a tactical RPG. We assume that he will be a leader on the field with buffing capabilities and his iconic shield.
Iron Man
You can’t have Captain America without bringing along his chaotically genius friend, Iron Man. Personally, we love Iron Man and feel that he is a great fit for the Midnight Suns with his abilities and genius. Iron Man is a genius that developed his own suit to join in the heroics. Marvel describes him as “the wealthy son of industrialist and weapons manufacturer Howard Stark and his wife, Maria. Tony grew up a genius with a brilliant mind for technology and inventions and, naturally, followed in his father’s footsteps, inheriting Stark Industries upon his parents’ untimely death. Tony designed many weapons of war for Stark Industries, far beyond what any other company was creating, while living the lifestyle of a bon vivant.” The rest is history. He became stuck in a cave and developed his own suit to survive. With some modifications, he became one of the most powerful humans in the world. Says a lot about what you can do with some genius and a little money. Right, Bruce?
Captain Marvel
No team would be complete with an out-of-this-world cosmic being. That’s where Captain Marvel comes in. Her story begins as a “Former Air Force pilot and intelligence agent Carol Danvers pursued her dream of space exploration as a NASA employee, but her life forever changed when she was accidentally transformed into a human-Kree hybrid with extraordinary powers. Now, Carol is the latest warrior to embrace the mantle of Captain Marvel, and she has taken her place as one of the world’s mightiest heroes.” Now she’s basically a flying ball of cosmic energy that spends her days making sure everyone in the universe is okay. Pretty incredible. Now she’s here with the Midnight Suns so it will be interesting to see how they use her powers so that she doesn’t seem too overpowered compared to everyone else. We’re hoping for a beam of some sort for sure.
Dr. Strange
Steven Strange has been all the rage lately. With his cinematic presence gaining steam quickly, we’re eager to see just how big of a role he will play in this story. From the comics already, Dr. Strange is basically the hero who brings the Midnight Suns together. His abilities can bend reality. To say we’re excited to see how he will play is an understatement. If you still need more convincing then here’s what Marvel has to say about his abilities, “Doctor Strange’s powers and abilities originally stemmed from tapping into otherworldly entities and planes, chief among them the Vishanti, a triumvirate of powerful beings who granted magic-users temporary access to their essences through spells. Strange called upon the Vishanti throughout his early years as a magician to aid in his battles against various forms of magical danger and creatures, culminating in him receiving the title of Sorcerer Supreme when the Ancient One relinquished it upon his death.”
Nico Minoru
Another magician. Nico Minoru is a face that many who read the comics will recognize, but one that maintains a low profile in other mediums. We’re hoping that finally comes to a change because of the unique way her abilities work and how awesome it would be to see her story told through an animated medium. Nico Minoru “controls an incredibly powerful magical implement called the Staff of One. The Staff responds to verbal commands, but can only respond to any given spell once. If the user attempts to cast the same spell twice, the results have unforeseen consequences. To summon the Staff itself, Nico must bleed—as all magic comes with a cost.” She first discovered her abilities as “The daughter of powerful magicians Tina and Robert Minoru, Nico had no idea that mystic abilities existed in her family at all—until after she saw her parents sacrifice a young woman along with their fellow villains in the Pride.” We’re excited to see how her abilities pair up with other magicians. A team of Dr. Strange, Nico, and The Hunter sound like something straight out of Hogwarts. And we’re all for it.
Wolverine
No Marvel game would be complete without Wolverine. The adamantine-boned mutant is known for his ability to slash through any problems and for his pretty forward personality. A perfect fit for the Midnight Suns. With characters like Wolverine, Blade, and Ghost Rider we’re interesting to see how their prepaid meetings go. For those who don’t know who he is, Wolverine’s story begins as “James Howlett was born to wealthy John and Elizabeth Howlett in Alberta, Canada, during the last years of the 19th century. As a child, he was frail and unhealthy due to his overactive mutant immune system and was neglected by his mother, who had been institutionalized following the death of her first son, John Jr., in 1897. James’s mutant abilities were triggered when his father was shot by the Howlett groundskeeper Thomas Logan, whom he did not know was his real father. James killed Logan, slashed the face of Logan’s son and his friend Dog, and left Alberta with a childhood friend, Rose O’Hara.” We’re excited to see how he plays in Midnight Suns. We assume he will be a tank-like character that players will be able to use to man the frontlines.
Magick
Magick is probably one of the more interesting characters in this roster. Her abilities allow her to “teleport herself and others via circles of light dubbed stepping discs; though this is apparently an innate mutant power, her demonic corruption has seemingly inextricably tied the discs to limbo, so that they also appear there randomly without Magik summoning them, and so that the discs always travel via limbo. Possibly because limbo’s nexus status makes it close to all places and times, Magik can teleport across interstellar distances or transtemporally, and home in on specific people without knowing their exact location.” Like Wolverine, she is also a mutant that grew under the guidance of Professor X.
Blade
Everyone’s favorite vampire. The non-sparkling king. Blade or “born Eric Brooks, came from complicated beginnings. His father was Lucas Cross, a member of the Order of Tyrana, an ancient secret society. Cross was held captive in Latveria when his lover Tara was pregnant with his son, so he gave her explicit instructions to flee to England and gain shelter from fellow Order member Madame Vanity. There, Tara took the last name Brooks, but encountered complications with her pregnancy, seeking out a man who claimed to be a doctor for assistance. The supposed physician, Deacon Frost, turned out to be a vampire who fed on Tara as she gave birth, transferring certain enzymes into the baby’s bloodstream.” His abilities make us of his vampiric upbringing and his blade. Hence his name, Blade. We’re excited to see just how his style of play will be considering he can be an offensive player or a supporting character thanks to his ranged attacks.
Ghost Rider
No team is complete without a flaming skull driving a motorcycle. At least that’s what we believe. Ghost Rider is “Possessed by a demon named Zarathos, Johnny Blaze constantly craves vengeance against evil and is compelled to seek it out, using his supernatural hellfire and Penance Stare to burn the souls of the wicked. The human inside of Ghost Rider would like nothing more than to be free of his curse, but in the meantime, he’s going to make a lot of bad people suffer.” When he’s not trying to subdue the ghost inside of him, Johnny Blaze enjoys riding his bike and fighting bad guys. He’s got a pretty wicked personality so it’ll be fun to see his interactions with other of the headstrong members of the team. We’re excited to see how his character will play as well. Will we be able to use his motorcycle in any way? Or will we have to make do with his flaming chain. Either way, I think we’ll be alright.
The Hunter
The Hunter is the brand new hero developed for Marvel Midnight Suns by the team over at Firaxis Games. They state that the game will revolve around The Hunter and the choices you make while playing as them. As mentioned before, The Hunter is the child of Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ main antagonist, Lilith. Lilith is known as the Mother of Demons so it makes sense that the only one strong enough to stop her is one of her own children. The Hunter has already stopped Lilith once so with her reemergence, the heroes call on them once again to help them out. Unfortunately, The Hunter can’t remember how they did it exactly the first time. Pretty convenient right?
Another reason that The Hunter is so special is that it is the first customizable character in Marvel history. Players choose how they want their hero to look starting with the gender and moving on to the armor. Players can choose what armor or gear they want to deck their Hunter out on. Depending on the playstyle each player is going for we can expect a lot of different combinations to come to light. Players can also choose what abilities they want their Hunter to have. So players can make a sword-wielding magician or a mutant with enhanced speed and strength. We’re excited to see just what players create and how many different variations of The Hunter are humanely possible when the game is released. For more news on Marvel’s Midnight Suns make sure to check back to TVOvermind. Let us know what you think about the heroes in Midnight Suns in the comments below!