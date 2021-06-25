Every Dragon Ball Z Saga Ranked From Worst to Best

Dragon Ball is one of the most beloved anime series of all time, and it’s what introduced a large portion of the Western population into anime through Toonami as kids. The show has been airing for many years now and has spanned several sequel series and plenty of movies – though many of those movies are no longer canon. Dragon Ball does things a little bit differently when it comes to storytelling, with each story arc being split up into what are known as “Sagas.” Every fan of Dragon Ball Z has their favorite Saga, and it’s almost impossible for one to compare them to each other, but here we are…comparing them. So, how does each Dragon Ball Z Saga stack up against one another? Here’s every major Dragon Ball Z Saga ranked from worst to best! Oh, also…spoilers incoming.
Saiyan Saga
The Saiyan Saga is the very first story arc that began the story of Dragon Ball Z. It followed Goku as he began a life of adulthood with a son and a wife of his own, and attempted to navigate through the hardships of living in a grown-up world. Unfortunately, the peace that Goku and the rest of the Z-Fighters had come to know was suddenly ripped from their reality and tossed aside as Goku’s biological brother, Raditz, journeyed to Earth in search of his long lost Saiyan brother. The Saiyan Saga also introduced Nappa and Vegeta, the latter of which becomes an integral part of the Dragon Ball universe. Don’t get me wrong, I like the Saiyan Saga, but being the first arc of the series, there isn’t much to compare to, and once Dragon Ball Z finally found its footing, the quality of the stories skyrocketed. Had the Saiyan Saga been the third or fourth Saga in the show, I think it definitely could have been one of the best.
Majin Buu Saga
I loved the Majin Buu Saga, I thought it was great and unique…until it wasn’t. This story just dragged on for far too long, with every possible twist and turn being used and overused – it all just got so repetitive. I think it could have been cut short a good 15-20 episodes and would have been more than fine, but it just got so exhausting to watch episode after episode of essentially the same thing over and over again. Although, this Saga does include one of my all-time favorite Vegeta moments!
Android Saga
The Android Saga was pretty solid. I enjoyed the characters, the background of the Androids was nice (though, I wish they would have brought back Android “Eighter” Eight in at least a flashback or something), and it introduced one of my favorite Dragon Ball characters of all time: Trunks. As soon as Trunks popped over and annihilated Frieza and Cooler, I knew that he was going to be awesome. However, the Android Saga as it is wouldn’t be able to stand on its own. The Android Saga is essentially an introduction into one of the most famous and highly praised Dragon Ball Z Sagas of all time, so it doesn’t really have an ending of its own.
Frieza Saga
The Frieza Saga introduces one of Dragon Ball Z’s most infamous villains of all time: Frieza. Even if you’ve never watched Dragon Ball Z, chances are high that you’ve heard the name Frieza, Lord Frieza, or would recognize a picture of him if you happened to see one. The Frieza Saga saw the first true end-of-the-world potential after the Saiyan Saga (no, Vegeta wasn’t even close to being a worldly threat at that point in time), and this was also the first time that we saw Goku become a Super Saiyan. It was also the first time that we’ve seen Goku become so overwhelmed with rage that he nearly kills Frieza, though Frieza unintentionally does that himself. Oops…spoilers. This is definitely one of my favorite Dragon Ball Z Sagas of all time.
Cell Saga
The Cell Saga is widely regarded as the best Dragon Ball Z Saga in the entire series, and I would have to agree with that statement. While it does certainly come close to being a bit too long and drawn out, it doesn’t push the limit too far like the Majin Buu Saga did. This is also the first time that we’ve seen Gohan’s true power, even just as a child, and it’s honestly pretty inspiring. Hands down, this is the best Dragon Ball Z Saga, and you’ll be pretty hard-pressed to find someone that disagrees.