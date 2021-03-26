Home
Every Game Currently Available on Amazon Luna

Amazon Luna games

Amazon Luna has quite a list of games available, but are they any good? Game streaming platforms such as Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud have become incredibly popular in recent times as they aim to solve expensive issue with full game consoles like Xbox and PlayStation. With Stadia being nearly shutdown and all first-party development studios actually shutdown, xCloud seems like it is the best option when it comes to game streaming – no, there is another. Amazon Luna is Amazon’s response to services like Stadia and xCloud. Luna offers many games in collaboration with Ubisoft and their Ubisoft+ game subscription service, but what games can you play on Amazon Luna without paying the extra $10 per month for Ubisoft’s service? Well, there’s quite a selection, though most of them are indie titles with a few big names thrown in there. So what games are currently available on Amazon Luna without Ubisoft+?

A Plague Tale Innocence

Abzu

AOTennis 2

Atomix

Blasphemous

Blazblue Cross Tag Battle

Blazing Chrome

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Contra Anniversary Collection

Control

Cook, Serve, Delicious 3

CrossCode

Deponia Doomsday

Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout

Everspace

Furi

Ghost of a Tale

Grid

Hard Reset Redux

Iconoclasts

Indivisible

Infinite Minigolf

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Lumines Remastered

Metro Exodus

Mighty Switch Force! Collection

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Moving Out

No More Heroes

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle

Obduction

Overcooked! 2

Panzer Dragoon

Paper Beast Folded Edition

R-Type Dimensions EX

Redout: Race Faster Than Ever

Resident Evil Biohazard: Gold Edition

Rezoo Infinite

Rime

River City Girls

Shadow Tactics Blades of the Shogun

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

Shantae 1 Genie/2 Hero Ultimate Edition

Shantae Risky’s Revenge Director’s Cut

Sonic Mania Plus

Star Wars Pinball

Steam World Dig

Steam World Dig 2

Steam World Heist

Steam World Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Super Mega Baseball 3

Tacoma

Tangledeep

Team Sonic Racing

Tennis World Tour 2

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

The Mummy Remastered

The Sexy Brutale

The Surge

The Surge 2

Thimbleweed Park

Two Point Hospital

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [cl – r]

Valfaris

Victor Vran

WonderBoy: The Dragon’s Trap

Yoku’s Island Express

Yooka-Laylee

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

YS VIIII Lacrimosa of Dana

While there’s still a huge list of games available on Amazon Luna without Ubisoft+, it really seems like they’re pushing you to subscribe to Ubisoft’s streaming service as that’s where your big AAA games will be available. If you do decide to fork over the extra cash for Ubisoft+ access on Amazon Luna, here’s what games you’ll gain access to:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition

Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Ultimate Edition

Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition

The Crew Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition

Far Cry Primal

Steep Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition

Monopoly Plus

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition

Uno Ultimate Edition

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition

Trials Rising Gold Edition

Watch Dogs Complete Edition

Trials Fusion

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition

Far Cry 2

So yeah…if you’re looking to play all the AAA games like Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy games like Ghost Recon and Rainbow Six Siege, on Amazon Luna, you’re going to need to fork over the extra dough. Amazon Luna is currently in early access and not available to everyone, however you can request early access to the service. However, you shouldn’t go into this thinking it’s going to be a free early access trial period or anything like that, you’ll get a week of free early access and after that it’s going to cost you $5.99 every month if you want to continue using the service (or $14.99 per month for Ubisoft+). I don’t actually think that this is a terrible deal, in fact, I think it’s an incredibly reasonable price…if it works. You can also purchase an Amazon Luna controller that works like the Stadia controller and connects to a network rather than a specific device, so you can swap between devices with ease. The Luna controller is also Alexa enabled, though I don’t really know how many people would utilize this function, I know I wouldn’t. I’ll be starting my Luna trial here pretty soon, and I really hope that it doesn’t end up being another Stadia.

Ben Hestad
Hi! I'm Ben, I'm currently in college and I write about all things gaming, comics, and anime! I'm always looking for things to write about, so please reach out if you have any opportunities you feel would fit my skill set!

