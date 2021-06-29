Every Majin Buu Form in DBZ Ranked From Least to Most Likeable

I’ve been watching a lot of Dragon Ball Z lately, because I swore to myself – and my best friend – that I would finish it one of these days. Well, I finally finished it, which means that I also finished the Majin Buu Saga. Which also means that I have now seen every form of Majin Buu in Dragon Ball Z, so I am now able to put together a list to rank every single form that Majin Buu has taken in Dragon Ball Z. Keep in mind, this will not count forms that we may have seen in other versions of Dragon Ball, this is only counting forms that we saw in Dragon Ball Z. So, which one of Majin Buu’s forms is the best? Which one is the worst? Let’s find out!
Pure Evil Buu
I absolutely cannot stand looking at the grey and malnourished version of Buu. Pure Evil Buu is the form that Majin Buu takes after he is separated from the normal version of Buu, after Mr. Satan is nearly killed. Luckily, Pure Evil Buu is only around for about an episode, before the good version of Buu attempts to turn Pure Evil Buu into chocolate, but fails to do so and is instead consumed by Pure Evil Buu. While it was a sad day when Good Buu was “killed,” it was a bit of a bittersweet moment, because Pure Evil Buu was no longer around.
Kid Buu
Words cannot describe how much I absolutely despise Kid Buu; all he does is go around making monkey noises, and it’s incredibly annoying. Sure, he’s the most powerful form of Buu, I’ll give him that, but that doesn’t mean that he’s the most likeable. I think that Kid Buu is probably tied with Pure Evil Buu in terms of how much I hate them, but I really don’t like looking at Pure Evil Buu.
Super Buu (Gohan Absorbed)
After he absorbs Gohan, Super Buu becomes somehow even more cocky and arrogant, and he’s just incredibly full of himself. His stupid little ghosts, which are really Gotenks’ ghosts, but are still stupid, and the fact that he’s wearing Gohan’s Turtle School uniform just sets something off in me.
Super Buu (Gotenks Absorbed)
Sadly enough, Gotenks was also absorbed by Super Buu, which led Buu to don Gotenks’ classic jacket, which is just a tad small on the massive pink world-ender. After Super Buu absorbs Gotenks, he’s still pretty cocky and arrogant, but nowhere near the level of arrogance when he absorbs Gohan.
Super Buu (Piccolo Absorbed)
When he absorbed Gotenks, Super Buu also absorbed Piccolo, however, Gotenks’ power was more than that of the Namekian, so Piccolo’s power didn’t come out until Gotenks ran out of time in his fusion, and reverted to Goten and Trunks. After their fusion ran out, then Piccolo’s clothing appeared on Super Buu and Buu was then transformed into Super Buu (Piccolo absorbed), which led to significantly decreased power.
Super Buu
Super Buu was the form that Buu took after Pure Evil Buu absorbed Majin Buu. He was still evil at heart, but now his pink skin had returned and his body had filled out to look much more intimidating than Pure Evil Buu and Majin Buu. However, Super Buu was really just a big baby who still just wanted candy, and had an incredibly low amount of patience. After being locked in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, he threw a temper tantrum, and his scream ripped a hole in the dimensions of time and space.
Buff Buu
We really don’t see a whole lot of Buff Buu, but I’m pretty sure this is where Kid Buu gets his monkey sounds from, because that’s pretty much all that Buff Buu does either; he pounds on his chest and makes some monkey noises for the few seconds he’s on screen. However, while we don’t really see a whole lot of Buff Buu, I do think that he’s probably one of the most likeable forms of Buu, and maybe that’s why? Maybe the fact that he doesn’t get a whole lot of screen time is the reason why I like him, because I didn’t get a chance to dislike him.
Majin Buu
I don’t think there’s going to be any disagreement here when it comes to the most likeable form of Buu in Dragon Ball Z. Sure, he can get pretty annoying at times, but Majin Buu is so purely innocent and he’s just like a little kid, who just wants candy, ice cream, and cake. After Kid Buu was destroyed, Majin Buu even went to live with Mr. Satan and became friends with all of the Z-Fighters. I mean, come on, how can you not love him?
What do you think? Which form of Buu is your favorite?