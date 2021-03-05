Every Next-Gen Upgrade Coming to Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers is coming to next-gen consoles, but it isn’t just the game that’s coming – it’s receiving some pretty major updates for the next generation of video game consoles. Wikipedia describes the game as “Marvel’s Avengers is a 2020 action role-playing brawler video game developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix’s European subsidiary. Based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers, the game is mainly inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s iteration of the group, but also incorporates elements from the team’s long-running comic book mythology. The plot follows Inhuman teenager Kamala Khan, who gains superpowers during A-Day, a celebratory day for the Avengers, which ends in tragedy following a terrorist attack. Blamed for the disaster, the Avengers disband, and allow science corporation A.I.M. to take their place. Five years later, when A.I.M. threatens to eliminate all superpowered individuals, Kamala embarks on a quest to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to combat this new enemy.” So what is new in the next-gen Avengers update? Let’s find out!
Backwards Compatibility
Here are the updates that will be supported on the PS4 version of Marvel’s Avengers if you play it on PS5:
- Highest Performance Mode: 60FPS at 1080p / 30FPS checkerboard 4K
- Cross-Gen Matchmaking
- Cross-Gen Save File Import
- Faster Load Times
- Improved Framerate (vs PS4)
Now there’s not a whole lot of changes coming to the PS4 version of the game on PS5, so you’re really gonna need to be on the lookout for a PS5 if you weren’t one of the lucky ones that was able to snag themselves one already, in order to really experience the true next-gen upgrades that are coming to the game.
Native Next-Gen Version
- Highest Performance Mode: 60FPS checkerboard 4K / Native 4K
- Cross-Gen Matchmaking
- Cross-Gen Save File Import
- Significantly Faster Load Times
- Improved Framerate (vs PS4)
- Higher-Resolution Textures
- Improved Heroics and Armor Destruction (vs PS4)
- Stochastic Screen-Space Reflections
- Contact-Aware Sharpening
- Higher-Resolution Translucency
- Improved Aimbot Occlusion
- Improved Anisotropic Texturing
- Spatial Audio
- Haptic Feedback
Taking a look at the differences between the two, I think it’s pretty safe to say that the PS5 version of the game has got every other version beat by a long shot. However, there’s also some upgrades coming to the Xbox Series X and Series S including:
Backwards Compatibility (Xbox)
- Maximum Resolution: Native 4K / 1080P on Xbox Series S
- Cross-Gen Matchmaking
- Cross-Gen Save File Import
- Faster Load Times
- Improved Framerate (vs Xbox One)
Xbox Series X Native
- Maximum Resolution: Native 4K
- Cross-Gen Matchmaking
- Cross-Gen Save File Import
- Significantly Faster Load Times
- Improved Framerate (vs PS4)
- Higher-Resolution Textures
- Improved Heroics and Armor Destruction (vs PS4)
- Stochastic Screen-Space Reflections
- Contact-Aware Sharpening
- Higher-Resolution Translucency
- Improved Aimbot Occlusion
- Improved Anisotropic Texturing
- Spatial Audio
- Haptic Feedback
Xbox Series S Native
- Maximum Resolution: Native 1440P
- Cross-Gen Matchmaking
- Cross-Gen Save File Import
- Significantly Faster Load Times
- Improved Framerate (vs PS4)
- Improved Heroics and Armor Destruction (vs PS4)
- Stochastic Screen-Space Reflections
- Contact-Aware Sharpening
- Higher-Resolution Translucency
- Improved Aimbot Occlusion
- Improved Anisotropic Texturing
- Spatial Audio
- Haptic Feedback
As you can see, the differences in the next-gen upgrades for PlayStation compared to Xbox are very minimal with the only real difference between the two systems being that the Series S has a lower maximum resolution and does not include higher-resolution textures, due to it being a less-powerful console than the Series X (which does include all of the same upgrades as the PS5). While there aren’t too many differences in the next-gen upgrades between consoles, you may find yourself inclined to purchase the game on PlayStation as Spider-Man is an upcoming DLC character that will be swinging his way into the game at some point in the (hopefully) near future, but if you’re thinking about purchasing the game on Xbox or PC, unfortunately you’ll be excluded from being able to use Spidey as a playable hero. Hopefully this is just a timed-exclusive and Spider-Man will eventually make his way onto other consoles in the future, but I feel like it’s a 50/50 chance of that happening.
What do you think about all of these next-gen upgrades coming to Marvel’s Avengers? Personally, while I own the game on PC, I think these upgrades will be a great addition to the game on next-gen consoles. Who knows, I may even be tempted to buy a PS5 just so I can experience these upgrades and play as Spider-Man when he is eventually released as a DLC character for the game. Now, I’ll be going back to crushing some AIM bots while I level up Iron Man and begin the Kate Bishop story.