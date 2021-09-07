Every Objective In Call of Duty Zombies Outbreak

Call of Duty: Zombies has finally given fans a mode where they can just run free, complete quests, and gain crystals to upgrade their abilities without having to worry about an easter egg. Outbreak is a mode where you are taken to a region with a set of quests that you can complete to gain experience and rewards to level up your skills. The mode currently has seven different regions with more being added every few updates. It helps keep the mode fresh and allows players to feel like each playthrough is a little different. Call of Duty describes it as, ” Outbreak is a large-scale Zombies experience featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War that was released on February 25th, 2021 as part of the Season Two of content for the game. Taking place mostly in the Ural Mountains, sharing several Fireteam and Combined Arms maps, Outbreak features new enemies with rewards and intel for completing objectives and World Events.”. We’re here to discuss all the different objectives that one must complete to progress to the next round.
Defend
In this mode,” Players are tasked with recovering the specimen’s head and placing it in the analyzer, which will trigger a three-minute defense. Players must protect the analyzer from surging hordes until the process is complete.”. In this scenario, the specimen is a zombie head which you must protect while the clock winds down. It’s a pretty simple mission and one of the easier ones as usually it’s in a pretty spacious area where you can move around freely. Zombies don’t do too much damage to your zombie friend, but if enough of them crowd it then there could be problems. We recommend you have someone with Ring of Fire on your team to make quick work of any special zombies that may pop up.
Retrieve
In this mode, “Players are tasked with reaching a rocket transport system and locating two Aetherium containment units nearby, which Strauss asks to be brought to the rocket within five minutes before the samples within them are lost. Collecting a unit will slow the player’s movement and slowly destroy vehicles if the player enters one, though the player will have access to a unique ability that will kill all nearby enemies once the device is charged. Delivering both units to the rocket and loading them into it will launch the rocket to Strauss.”. This objective is a little more challenging as your movement becomes impaired as soon as you pick up one of the containers. Fortunately, when equipped the containers give you a special ability that clears away any zombie in your area. It’s useful but also has a slow recharge rate so use it wisely.
Holdout
In this mode, players are tasked with destroying a huge Aether crystal that is emitting high radioactive energy. Once players approach it and place the explosive though a voice fills the region and they are teleported into the Dark Aether where they must defend themselves for a period of time. It’s a fun objective that sort of brings players back to the early days of zombies where they would be holed up in one building and had to keep an eye on repairing windows and not being cornered.
Escort
In Escort, players will have to guide a Requiem recon drone to scan for stable rifts in the Dark Aether. This involves you walking close to the recon drone while defending it from zombies. Every time it completes a scan at a Dark Aether sphere and it proves to not be stable the drone then gets launched into the air and you must follow it and begin the process all over again. You repeat these steps a few times until finally, you find a Dark Aether portal capable of sending the recon drone and all its items into the Dark Aether safely.
Eliminate
Eliminate is exactly what the name suggests it is. It is an elimination quest where players must eliminate a high-value target. Usually, this target is an extra tough Mangler or Megaton. So it’s not really too exciting but it is straightforward so players can get it over with quickly.
Secure
In Secure,” Players are tasked by Strauss to collect zombies essence after remotely launching two Essence Conversion Modules from orbit. The players will have to defend one module before moving to the next. Once a module has landed, it will draw a plasma field around itself and the players will have to kill the zombies in the circle to collect their essence.”. It’s a mode similar to the world event that requires you to collect essence to fed into a giant dragon-powered rocket ship. Except for this time you’re doing it in the name of science.
Transport
Transport is the newest quest in Outbreak and requires players to drive a cargo vehicle to certain locations within a certain amount of time. Fail to reach the location and you will fail. The game will end. This is one of our least favorite missions due to how clunky the driving is in Call of Duty. One wrong move and your car are stuck on top of a rock and you’re left with a timer that is counting down to your team’s failure.