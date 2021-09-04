Every Region in Call of Duty Zombies Outbreak

Call of Duty: Zombies Outbreak mode has proven to be a standout among fans, so much so that Activision has decided to constantly update it with new regions, objectives, and world events. Call of Duty describes it as,” This objective-based game experience will task squads of up to four Operators with aiding Requiem in their biggest undertaking yet: Operation Threshold. Set across multiple regions in the Ural Mountains of Russia, Outbreak encourages exploration and risk-taking to maximize the spoils of these zombie-infested territories, with teamwork and coordination being essential to completing your missions and living to tell the tale.” In Outbreak, objectives are missions that you must complete to gain access to the anomaly. With the anomaly, you will be able to summon a beacon that will allow you to advance the level. This is where regions come in. With every advancement, you are warped into a completely new area known as a region. There are currently seven regions in total. Some are better than others. Much better.
Alpine
Alpine is a ski lodge on top of a snowy mountain. It features snowmobiles that players can use to traverse the land and ski lodges for the zombie citizens of the region to stay at before springing up on unsuspecting guests. This is one of our favorite maps due to how well crafted the locations in it are and because of how fun it is to move around in the snowmobiles. They also offer a few ramps along the way that allow you to get some serious air.
Duga
Duga is a giant baron landscape with not much to see but a few buildings and a giant powerline. It seems to be a sort of military base because there are military components in the dead center but overall it’s pretty grey. We feel that this space could have definitely been utilized a little better. There are a ton of trees and a ton of space. We feel that Treyarch could have used this space a little better and maybe included some forest animals but overall it’s pretty easy to move around in and complete objectives.
Golova
Golova is one of our favorite maps because of how colorful and plentiful it is. There are a lot of houses scattered throughout the grasslands and even a huge mansion at the top of the hill that you can launch from. It reminds me of a small quaint European town that’s in the middle of Autumn where everything is peaceful and nature is running its course. Obviously, you get to enjoy this spectacle yourself while being chased down by killer zombies. We enjoy looking at the positives.
Ruka
Ruka is a wooden wonderland. It sort of blends a forest with a military cabin hideout. So it’s a pretty interesting locale although there are a ton of trees so be careful if you’re thinking about driving a vehicle through its hills. One wrong move and you could end up upside down and in front of three manglers and two tempests. We speak from personal experience.
Sanatorium
This is probably our least favorite map due to one incredibly unfortunate reason. It is way too dark. Unbearably dark. So much that you will probably spend the majority of your stay here in the center of the map where it’s a little bit more lit up than other areas. It’s a huge miss because the map itself is very detailed and features an intricate center building made up of multiple floors. Besides that, we usually do our best to complete the main objective and jet out of there.
Zoo
Treyarch has stated that Zoo is, “a medium-large urban terrain. It has several vacant animal exhibits and cages, empty souvenir shops are given jungle-house-like skins like in amusement parks and several dry fountains.”. It’s basically an abandoned zoo. Pretty cool right? Although we can tell that Treyarch is getting lazy with their map design because although Zoo is cool it is nowhere near as great as the abandoned aquarium that Treyarch gave us in Black Ops 3. This map is pretty straightforward and seems to just reskin some buildings and plants. We do enjoy how easy it is to get around.
Collateral
Collateral is a desert wonderland. It features a few buildings and plenty of rock-formed terrain for players to skid across on their motorcycles. It’s a fairly easy map to remember although there is a few weird terraformation that will have players walking around because their character wasn’t able to jump an extra two or three inches. Although Outbreak is an incredible mode and we’re grateful for the map additions. We do wish that Treyarch would develop some maps with Outbreak in mind. All of the maps currently available are just taken from the multiplayer component of the game and reworked to include world events, objectives, and zombies. You can play Outbreak right now in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.